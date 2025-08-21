Tesla Model Y L has two distinct features for luxurious comfort

Tesla’s new Model Y L has two distinct features that are geared toward giving occupants a taste of luxury with guaranteed comfort.

These two features should definitely be part of the company’s future lineup, and they could prove to be massive upgrades to the Model Y’s interior, which is certainly premium but is missing some things that truly tailor to a “luxury” feel of an automobile.

This is not to say the other interior additions are not factors in the Model Y becoming a more luxurious and premium vehicle, but the two mentioned in this article are particularly pertinent in that conversation.

Power-Adjustable Thigh Supports

In the front seats of the Model Y L, there are power-adjustable thigh supports that will enable some additional comfort on the legs:

The Tesla Model Y L features power-adjustable thigh supports for the front seats

Most might think that these thigh supports are simply a feature that makes the ride more comfortable, which is true. However, they have benefits for the ride and after you exit the car.

Providing proper lift on the legs and thighs can be beneficial for people with back problems or posture issues. The lower back takes an increased amount of stress during long car rides, especially as the legs are fixed in the chosen seating position.

Adding some support to the thighs can help reduce pressure on the lower back and hips, and distribute weight more evenly, taking stress off pressure points.

It can also contribute to better spinal alignment. They also have safety benefits, as some riders could have an improved seatbelt position thanks to the thighs being in this position.

Second-Row Mechanical Armrest

Tesla also added mechanical, one-touch armrests to the Model Y L’s second row, a nice and premium touch for the riders in the middle of the vehicle:

The Model Y's second-row armrests are pretty satisfying to watch. They're touch operated, so they should be very convenient to use.

Add the additional space the Model Y L provides to riders, and it already gets more comfortable. However, the addition of the mechanical armrests gives a good option of comfort for those who are seated in the second row.

They can also be retracted with the touch of a button, allowing for those in the third row to exit the vehicle easily.

One con to the mechanical portion of these armrests is that it is another moving part, and, of course, that puts it at risk of having issues.

However, it is certainly more premium than a manual armrest, and the flashy carbuyers will appreciate this small but mighty addition.