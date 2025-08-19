News
Tesla Model Y L addresses one huge complaint from many owners
If you have ever used a wireless charger inside a Tesla or almost any vehicle, for that matter, you will notice that your phone will charge slowly, and it will get extremely hot. This is mostly due to the inherent inefficiency of electromagnetic induction, which is the process that wireless chargers use to transfer energy to the phone.
The new Tesla Model Y L is officially launching in China at a great price and with all of the awesome features of the original model, but with more space. The vehicle is also addressing one huge complaint that many owners have discussed.
The new Model Y L features a more spacious interior, new front seats with adjustable headrests, captains chairs, and mechanical armrests in the second row, and B Pillar air vents for improved circulation.
Tesla Model Y L officially launched: price, features, and more
However, there are some other features that are flying under the radar, including one that addresses a common complaint of many Tesla owners: wireless charging.
The inefficiency is evident in the heat, as that is the lost energy that should be going to the phone, but does not.
To combat this problem, Tesla has rolled out a new feature with the wireless charging mat in the Model Y L.
Tesla has used small slit air vents in the center of the wireless charger, which separates the two pads, to blow cool air on the phones to prevent overheating:
In a first for @Tesla, the new Model Y L has air cooled wireless phone chargers. The charging base has small slit air vents in the center that blows cool air onto your phone to prevent overheating.
The left driver’s side wireless charger now supports up to 50W charging speeds… pic.twitter.com/g6o4XgkYYE
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 19, 2025
This will keep the temperature of your phone down and could prevent the dreaded “iPhone too hot” message that deems your device unusable until it reaches a more stable temperature.
Additionally, Tesla has upgraded the driver’s side wireless charger to support 50W charging speeds. The passenger charger remains at 30W.
This is a small but valuable improvement to the wireless charging apparatus could be a game changer, as there have been so many complaints about this feature in other Tesla vehicles.
Elon Musk
Tesla’s Elon Musk considers insane Cybertruck mod: ‘Maybe we should make this’
The Cybertruck won’t do what the video shows (at least not in our lifetime), but a very entry-level version of it could be developed.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has teased what could potentially be the company’s next big project, and while it is likely many, many years away, it shows the company truly has its sights set on the craziest things the world has seen.
Musk shared a video created by Grok Imagine, the AI tool that is able to take images and turn them into videos, showing a Cybertruck flying above the clouds and buildings of what appears to be a very futuristic city.
There are also massive robots roaming around in the video, so it is obviously an illustration of what life could look like in several generations.
However, Musk, who does not shy away from some really optimistic projects and goals, shared the video on X and said, “Maybe Tesla should make this.”
Maybe Tesla should make this https://t.co/9ieoqM03Wu
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2025
What is depicted in the video is not what we’d see Tesla create anytime soon. However, the company could potentially engineer something to make the Cybertruck hover, as it plans to do with the Roadster.
Of course, this is likely a huge “if” considering the current state of the car industry. Vehicles are becoming more advanced with every passing day as companies like Tesla, Waymo, and others are working to sort out things like autonomous and driverless travel.
Tesla has been working on somewhat of a similar idea with the Roadster, a vehicle that has been delayed on several occasions because of Musk’s spectacular imagination. Earlier this year, Tesla’s Chief Designer, Franz von Holzhausen, revealed Musk wanted to push the limits of that vehicle even more.
It seems it could be on the way soon, considering Tesla has teased an “epic” demo for the car, which could come before the end of the year.
Tesla has been working to make the Roadster hover, using SpaceX cold gas thrusters. It will also utilize these for what could be an incredibly fast 1.1-second 0-60 MPH acceleration rate that has been teased countless times.
This project that Musk is teasing with the Cybertruck is likely one that we will not see in our lifetimes. However, this is just one example of the outlandish ideas Musk continues to tease for Tesla in the future.
News
Tesla Model Y Performance zips around Nurburgring with new features
With the performance, there are some improvements to interior aesthetics, but the goal with this particular trim of Tesla vehicles is to improve performance and aerodynamics, bringing a truly first-class experience to one of the best and fastest vehicles on the road.
The long-awaited Tesla Model Y Performance has been spotted zipping around the famed Nurburgring in Germany, a popular location for new vehicles to test their limits ahead of public release.
Earlier this year, Tesla executives Franz von Holzhausen and Lars Moravy both indicated that the updated and upgraded Model Y Performance would be on its way by the end of 2025, and it appears that time is coming close.
New images captured by Wilco Blok and Teslaplaidtokde on X show the Model Y Performance wrapped in camouflage, sporting a handful of new features as the lightning-fast version of the world’s best-selling vehicle prepares for a launch in various markets across the world:
New Features
According to Blok and Teslaplaidtokde, the new Model Y Performance will feature a variety of new improvements compared to the past version.
This is something that was expected, as the launch of the new Model Y over the past year has shown various changes that made a great vehicle even better.
With the performance, there are some improvements to interior aesthetics, but the goal with this particular trim of Tesla vehicles is to improve performance and aerodynamics, bringing a truly first-class experience to one of the best and fastest vehicles on the road.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s what was mentioned as changes so far that have been seen on this test mule at Nurburgring:
- New 21″ wheels
- All black headliner, a big change that was included in the Model Y L, the first time a Model Y has had that option
- Updated brakes
- Bucket seats that appear to be similar to the new Model Y L in China
- New Carbon Fiber Spoiler
- Performance Badging
- Changes to both the front and rear bumper
- Suspension with Adaptive Dampers
View this post on Instagram
Expected Performance Metrics
These are not official figures, but this is what is expected based on what has been seen at the Nurburgring:
- 510 horsepower
- 0-60 MPH in 3.2-3.4 seconds
- 280-290 miles of range
- Anticipating the release of a new Track Mode
The previous iteration of the Model Y Performance featured 503 horsepower and a 0-60 MPH of 3.5 seconds. It also had a top speed of 155, which we believe will be improved with the next version of the Y Performance.
Here is some footage of the Model Y Performance running around the Nurburgring ahead of its release:
🚨 The Tesla Model Y Performance appears to have run some spirited laps at the Nurburgring in preparation for its launch https://t.co/PccY2KY2NF pic.twitter.com/Cd1TVwhNZq
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) August 18, 2025
Tesla has not yet listed any date or timeframe for the Performance variant to be released. However, it is anticipated to be released by the end of 2025.
News
More Tesla Cybercab equipment are arriving in Giga Texas
Tesla is still moving full steam ahead with its preparations for the Cybercab.
All eyes today are on the Model Y L, but this does not mean to say that Tesla’s other key projects are being put on the back burner.
Based on recent images taken of the Giga Texas complex, it appears that the electric vehicle maker is still moving full steam ahead with its preparations for the Cybercab, its two-seat dedicated autonomous Robotaxi.
New equipment deliveries
As observed by longtime Giga Texas watcher Joe Tegtmeyer during a recent flyover, Tesla is currently hard at work setting up the Cybercab lines. Based on the drone operator’s observations, much work is being done on the facility’s structural pack area, which has resulted in the buildout of more mezzanine floors and the installation of new equipment.
“The structural pack area has been undergoing a lot of upgrades over the past few months, including more mezzanine floors, production expansion & new equipment installation, & these images are an example of this work underway,” the drone operator wrote in a post on X.
Based on the pace of preparations being done in the Giga Texas complex, it appears that initial production of the two-seat Robotaxi might start soon. Tesla, after all, has an aggressive target for the ramp of the Cybercab.
Cybercab targets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that he expects a run rate of about 2 million Cybercabs per year. For context, Tesla has yet to produce such a number from its existing lineup to date, even with the company’s production facilities across the United States, China, and Germany. Musk has stated that the Cybercab will be mass-produced at Giga Texas, but it will also be manufactured in other facilities when it is fully ramped.
The Cybercab has a few tricks up its sleeve that should make it easier to produce. These include its “Unboxed” process, which should allow Tesla to ramp the production of the autonomous two-seater quickly. Elon Musk has noted in the past that the Cybercab line will be unlike anything that the world has ever seen, as it would resemble a consumer electronics line more than a conventional automotive assembly system.
Tesla’s Elon Musk considers insane Cybertruck mod: ‘Maybe we should make this’
Tesla Model Y L addresses one huge complaint from many owners
Tesla Model Y Performance zips around Nurburgring with new features
Elon Musk teases crazy new Tesla FSD model: here’s when it’s coming
Elon Musk confirms Tesla AI6 chip is Project Dojo’s successor
Tesla hints a smaller pickup truck could be on the way
