Tesla Model Y L’s new features flexed at unveiling event at Diner

Tesla flexed the new features of the Model Y L with a dedicated media event at the company’s Diner on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The Model Y L is the extended-wheelbase version of the all-electric crossover, which has been voted the best-selling car in the world on three occasions. The vehicle is already rolling off production lines at Gigafactory Texas, and first deliveries are slated to take place later this year.

Teslarati was invited to the event, but due to some scheduling conflicts, we could not make it to Los Angeles. Instead, we will have our hands on a media unit sometime in August, so we’ll be able to spend some more extended time with the Model Y L.

However, plenty of those who made it to LA shared some cool features that set the Model Y L apart from the Model Y.

Multi-Row Climate Control

Tesla fitted the Model Y L with full climate control on all three rows on the front screen. It can be adjusted by selecting which row you’d like to modify on the right-hand side of the touch screen:

The Model Y L has a little row of icons on the right side of the climate screen so the front passenger can more quickly jump to whatever row they want to control. pic.twitter.com/uJS44mgCvk — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 30, 2026 Advertisement - -

Better Rear Window Visibility

One of the strangest things about the Model Y, especially the Juniper iteration, is the rear window has extremely limited visibility when looking into the rearview mirror.

Tesla has improved upon this with the Model Y L:

PowerShare will be included

Model Y L will come with PowerShare in North America, with an 11.5kW output to your home. Tesla said it would require Powerwall 3 for operation.

Wireless Charging Pad

There has been some speculation that Tesla would upgrade the wireless charging pads in the United States, but this is not the case.

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Tesla confirmed that it does not come with the cooled pads as the Y L in China does. This is because North America has not adopted Qi charging yet.

Thermal Management Improvements

These improvements in the Model Y L were seen with thermal management:

Up to 15% faster cabin cooling

+23% thermal efficiency gained in hot weather, 7 miles of real-world range gained

8x more solar energy reflection off of glass roof

30% reduction in solar energy entering the cabin

Some of the thermal management improvements in the new Model Y L Premium: • Up to 15% faster cabin cooling

• Up to 15 min faster cabin cooling in sunny conditions

• +23% thermal efficiency gained in hot weather +7 miles of real-world range gained

• +10 miles recovered after… pic.twitter.com/jZirFWFdtO — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 31, 2026

Demand

Tesla said the Model Y L is almost sold out in the U.S. It comes with

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