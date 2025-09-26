Tesla Model Y makes dramatic comeback in Sweden with 492% rise in registrations

Tesla registrations in Sweden surged in September, with the Model Y climbing back to the top spot among fully electric vehicles in the country. The rebound marks a sharp turnaround for the electric vehicle maker, with new Model Y figures showing an impressive 492% increase compared to August.

Strong rebound after difficult year

The Model Y had previously slipped to fourth place in Sweden’s rankings, and even with incentives such as zero-interest financing, momentum had been challenged throughout much of the year. That is, at least, until now, with September’s results suggesting a notable recovery for the best-selling Model Y.

Data from Car.info indicates that the Model Y has become Sweden’s most newly registered car in September. Compared to August’s figures, September’s Model Y registrations have seen a stunning 492% rise. It should be noted, however, that year-over-year registrations are still down in the country, as noted in a CarUp report.

European production sees positive trend

Tesla executives have pointed to the company’s broader strength in Europe. Gigafactory Berlin head André Thierig told German outlet dpa that sales have improved enough to prompt revised production targets for the third and fourth quarters. “We currently have very good sales figures and have therefore revised our production plans,” Thierig said, noting that the factory is operating at full capacity.

Apart from the Model Y’s momentum, used Teslas are also starting to see positive trends in Sweden. As per recent reports, electric car dealer Carla, which has grown into Sweden’s second-largest used EV retailer, Tesla resale values jumped nearly 10% between June and August. So notable was the rise in consumer interest in used Teslas that the vehicles ended up helping Carla rebound into profitability.