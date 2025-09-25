Used Tesla prices in Sweden are soaring again as demand rises

Used Tesla prices in Sweden are climbing again after a sharp drop earlier this year, hinting at what could very well be a fresh wave of consumer interest in the country’s second-hand EV market.

As per electric car dealer Carla, which has grown into Sweden’s second-largest used EV retailer, Tesla resale values jumped nearly 10% between June and August. The surge followed a turbulent period when used prices of the EV maker’s vehicles saw a notable drop.

Rising demand

Carla CEO Patrik Illerstig told Dagens Industri that interest in used Teslas has surged over the summer months. “We saw that Tesla prices went up almost 10% from the beginning of June to the end of August,” he noted.

Even with the recent rise, used Teslas remain priced attractively compared to new models, with some lightly driven units selling for nearly half the cost of a factory-fresh car, as noted in a CarUp report.

The rise in consumer interest for Teslas in Sweden has been welcomed by Carla. The rebound has helped push the used electric car dealership back into profitability this year as more customers turned to used vehicles over new purchases.

Advertisement

A lot of car for the money

Illerstig noted that used buyers tend to gravitate towards Teslas. “Tesla has fallen in price faster than many other cars. Right now, you get a lot of car for your money if you buy a Tesla,” the Carla CEO stated.

Such sentiments are not surprising considering that Teslas tend to be quite worth the money, considering their safety, tech, and durability. Vehicles like the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover, which are priced competitively against rivals, typically stand above their competitors due to their bang-for-the-buck nature. This is true especially for the Model Y, which saw a major refresh earlier this year.