Tesla Model Y Performance gets positive review from Swedish auto outlet

It appears that Tesla has created something special with the new Model Y Performance. The vehicle, which was released earlier late August, has started receiving rave reviews, some of it even from publications that tend to be critical of the EV maker and CEO Elon Musk.

Model Y Performance impressions

Swedish automotive outlet CarUp.se has given the updated Tesla Model Y Performance high marks, highlighting its redesigned sport seats as a standout improvement. Tesla implemented a number of key improvements to the Model Y Performance, such as its redesigned sports seats, which now feature powered thigh extensions like those found in the Model Y L from China.

To summarize, its review, the publication noted that “In addition to making you sit like a king, (the Model Y Performance) is also extremely fast at red lights.” The publication highlighted that “the exterior of the Tesla quickly reveals that it is a Tesla Performance model and there is no doubt that it is a really good-looking electric car.” This is quite impressive considering that the previous-generation Model Y Performance looked quite tame compared to the Model S and X Plaid and the Model 3 Performance.

Tweaks and improvements

The refreshed Model Y Performance model receives unique bumpers, red brake calipers, new wheels, and a carbon fiber spoiler, which together give the crossover a more athletic appearance. Performance badging and projection lighting further distinguish it from other Model Y variants. Inside, the upgraded front sport seats deliver noticeably improved support compared to the standard version, enhancing the vehicle’s balance of comfort and sportiness.

The new Model Y Performance deliver 460 horsepower and a top speed of 250 km/h, while consumption is listed at 16.2 kWh/100 km and range at 580 km WLTP. The crossover also benefits from adaptive suspension with preset damping modes. Manufactured at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, the Model Y Performance is currently available in Europe and the Middle East, with deliveries expected to start in the next 1-2 months.