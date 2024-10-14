Tesla Model Y sales hit highest levels in China in September

By

The Tesla Model Y proved very popular in China in September 2024. Despite a growing list of compelling competitors from local EV makers, the Tesla Model Y saw its highest sales year-to-date last month. The Model 3 sedan also saw some momentum in September.

Citing data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), local motoring news outlet Yicai reported that Tesla China sold 48,202 Model Y units in the domestic Chinese auto market in September. This represents a 6.34% increase from the 45,330 Model Y units that were sold in August and an increase of 16.35% from the 41,428 Model Y units that were sold in September 2023, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

The Tesla Model Y’s strong performance in September was highlighted by the company’s overall domestic sales in China during the month. As per CPCA data, Tesla China sold a total of 72,200 vehicles locally in September, a new year-to-date high. Considering these results, the Model Y accounted for 66.76% of Tesla China’s domestic sales last month.

Tesla had its highest sales month of the year in China in September with 23,998 Model 3 and 48,202 Model Y deliveries. This made Q3 the best quarter ever. In terms of market share, it was the third best month ever. 🇨🇳 https://t.co/SSnWYOYnyw pic.twitter.com/HMsOhjcP85 — Roland Pircher (@piloly) October 12, 2024

The Tesla Model Y has maintained its strength in China’s auto sector this year so far. During the January to September period, a total of 337,648 Model Y units were sold in China. That’s up 5.48% year-over-year. This also means that the Model Y accounted for 73.37% of Tesla China’s 460,200 domestic sales during the same period.

While the Model Y is still Tesla China’s best-selling vehicle, the Model 3 sedan is also seeing some momentum. In September, the reengineered all-electric sedan saw 23,998 domestic sales, the highest since September 2022. With these results, the reengineered Tesla Model 3 sedan accounted for 33.24% of Tesla China’s domestic sales last month.

As estimated by CNEV Post, domestic sales of the reengineered Model 3 sedan reached 122,552 units in the January to September period, a 7.86% improvement year-over-year. This is especially impressive as the Tesla Model 3 has a number of compelling rivals in China. These include the more affordable Xiaomi SU7, which was designed specifically to challenge the Model 3.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model Y sales hit highest levels in China in September