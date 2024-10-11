Tesla China achieves 3 million vehicle production milestone

By

Tesla China has announced that it has produced its 3 millionth vehicle. The electric vehicle maker celebrated the occasion with a commemorative photo showcasing the facility’s 3 millionth car, a red Model Y, and the Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai team.

As highlighted by Tesla Vice President Grace Tao in a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Giga Shanghai achieved its 3 million vehicle production milestone on the same day as Tesla’s “We, Robot” event in the United States. She also highlighted that it took Giga Shanghai 32 months to produce its first millionth vehicles but it only took 13 months to go from 2 to 3 million cars produced.

Giga Shanghai achieves 3 million production milestone 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Eauqqs3bJC — Tesla Asia (@Tesla_Asia) October 11, 2024

“Today we released the Robotaxi driverless taxi, and here is another good news to share with you: Today, the Shanghai Super Factory ushered in a new milestone – the 3 millionth vehicle rolled off the production line. It took Tesla Shanghai Super Factory 32 months to go from 0 to 1 million vehicles; it took only 13 months to go from 2 million to 3 million vehicles. Each car is a small step, and 3 million is a big leap,” the Tesla executive wrote in her post on Weibo.

Tesla’s official Weibo account also highlighted a number of milestones that have been achieved by Giga Shanghai. As per the electric vehicle maker, three million vehicles have been produced by Gigafactory Shanghai in less than five years, making it Tesla’s most efficient factory. It is also Tesla’s primary vehicle export hub, having exported 1 million vehicles as of late September 2024 to Europe, Asia, and in countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

It’s an honor to work with such a talented and hardworking team! Giga Shang team, you guys rock! https://t.co/5Y0M9WhQ3J — LaoZhu (@tomzhu_nz) October 11, 2024

What is quite amazing about Giga Shanghai is the fact that it is just a really well-optimized facility. If one were to consider the fact that customer deliveries of Model 3 sedans didn’t really start until January 2020 and Model Y deliveries did not start until January 2021, the volume of cars that have been produced by Giga Shanghai becomes nothing short of amazing. This is due to a number of factors, such as great leadership from executives such as Tom Zhu and the facility’s 95% automation rate, to name a few.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China achieves 3 million vehicle production milestone