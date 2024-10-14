By

It’s been widely reported that electric vehicle (EV) sales growth has slowed this year, but new data from the third quarter shows continued growth in the sector, as backed by incentive programs and a wider variety of options available to consumers this year than the last few.

According to Kelley Blue Book estimates reported by Cox Automotive in a press release last week, EV sales in the U.S. grew 11 percent year over year in Q3—reaching record highs in both overall market share and total delivery volume.

Total EVs sold in the third quarter reached 346,309, marking a 5-percent jump from Q2. Meanwhile, total EV market share reached 8.9 percent in Q3, which is the highest level recorded yet and marks a jump from 7.8 percent in the same quarter last year.

“While year-over-year growth has slowed, EV sales in the U.S. continue to march higher,” said Stephanie Valdez Streaty, Cox Automotive’s Director of Industry Insights. “The growth is being fueled in part by Incentives and discounts, but as more affordable EVs enter the market and infrastructure improves, we can expect even greater adoption in the coming years.”

Tesla’s share of total EV sales vs. the rest of the industry

Q3 EV Share of Total Brand Sales

Cox says it expects increased growth in the coming months, and it says market share of 10 percent is “well within reach,” especially with increased charging infrastructure and EV options on the market, as well as great incentives and discounts.

EV incentives also reached a high in the third quarter, along with leasing programs that gave automakers access to even more generous government incentives. During Q3, incentives averaged over 12 percent of the Average Transaction Price (ATP) on sales, above that of the industry average of around 7 percent.

Cox reported in July that incentives had reached a three-year high at about 11.54 percent of the ATP on sales, before climbing even higher in August to 13.32 percent. It dropped off again slightly in September, landing at 12 percent of the ATP.

EV Lease penetration of retail sales vs. industry

Tesla has remained the clear EV market leader, though consumer options have continued to increase, along with the market share of other automakers attempting to ramp up their EV programs. In Q3, Tesla delivered 166,923 vehicles in the U.S., marking a 6.6 percent increase year over year.

The report also notes that Tesla returned to growth mode in Q3 with sales jumping 6.6 percent, as supported by the increasingly popular Cybertruck. Tesla sold 16,692 Cybertrucks in Q3, outselling every other EV with the exception of the Model 3 (58,423) and Model Y (86,801).

As for individual brands, Tesla was followed by Ford and Chevy in Q3, which sold 23,509 and 19,933 EVs, respectively.

Notably, General Motors (GM) EVs overall saw a 60-percent jump to 32,095 total units across brands, and surpassed Hyundai, which saw sales plateau year over year at 29,609 units.

You can see the full data from Cox Automotive here.

