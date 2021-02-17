Tesla Model Y arrives in South Korea

Tesla’s new all-electric crossover, the Model Y, is now available in South Korea. Tesla’s international expansion has been a focus of the automaker ever since the Giga Shanghai production plant began construction several years ago. With Tesla now building the Model Y at the Chinese production plant, South Korean consumers now have access to the highly-popular EV.

After first being delivered to U.S. customers in March 2020, the Model Y secured Tesla’s presence in the crossover SUV market. Known for its versatility as an SUV with sufficient cargo space but a sedan’s performance, crossovers have become some of the most popular cars across the world. The United States was no different, and the Model Y became Tesla’s most popular car in several states, including the company’s home of California.

However, Tesla has been focused on bringing the Model Y to other markets. In Europe, where it is expected to dominate markets when Giga Berlin opens this Summer, the Model Y will compete with Volkswagen, Renault, and Hyundai EVs that are highly successful. In Asia, Tesla’s Model 3 was the highest-selling EV in China in 2020, holding 12% of the market share.

Now, Tesla is aiming toward South Korea for the Model Y.

Tesla Korea released some details regarding the Model Y’s availability in South Korea. The Standard Range RWD Model Y will start at 59.99 million won ($54,191), while two Dual Motor options, a Long-Range and a Performance, start at 69.99 million won ($63,239) and 79.99 million won ($72,274), respectively, the Korea Herald reports.

Tesla said that the five-seat option would be available immediately, with the seven-seat variant making its way to consumers shortly thereafter.

Tesla was highly popular in South Korea in 2020. Data showed that Tesla sold 79.6% of all EVs in the country from January to September, with the Model 3 holding around 31% of the total market share. Government incentives are also of high importance in South Korea and can lower a vehicle’s cost by between eight and ten million Won ($7,000 to $8,771). The programs are structured to encourage the purchase of EVs and also show the government is highly supportive of alternative energy.

With the rollout in South Korea, Tesla will also focus on the rollout of its robust Supercharger network. Tesla told Korea Herald that it would establish new Supercharger stations in 27 different cities and add eight Service Centers by the end of 2021. Tesla recently opened a Supercharger production plant just outside of the Giga Shanghai production plant, built to support the wide adoption of EVs across the globe.