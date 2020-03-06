Tesla Model Y VINs are going out to buyers ahead of imminent nationwide deliveries

Tesla Model Y VINs are being released to the first batch of production cars ahead of next week’s customer deliveries.

Tesla Model Y buyers in the US, including those in New York, Florida, Georgia, California, and beyond, are finding references to their vehicle’s identification number, otherwise known as a “VIN”, in their vehicle’s online purchase agreement. TMC user johnmodely, on the other hand, was able to find their Model Y VIN after viewing the source code for their Tesla Account page.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing of Tesla Model Y VIN numbers being uncovered. Earlier this year, a batch of Model Y VIN registrations were spotted in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) database, during which time the Elon Musk-led electric carmaker was preparing for the first production units from its Fremont factory in California. Now, two months later, the first set of Model Y VINs are being shared by their owners on the Tesla Motors Club (TMC) forum, giving a first look at the Model Y configurations being prioritized for delivery.

The discovery also comes days after a trailer full of Model Y was spotted outside of Tesla’s Fremont factory, presumably on their way to delivery centers across the nation. Just yesterday, images of Model Y were uncovered in Tesla’s latest mobile app update, further validating that the company was preparing for the imminent arrival of their first all-electric crossover.

Tesla’s release of Model Y VINs to buyers is part of the final process before a customer takes delivery.

Taking a closer look at the vehicle identification number, we can learn more information about the Model Y including its motor configuration, the year in which the vehicle was produced, and also the location for production.

Tesla Model Y VIN Decoder

All Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y can be identified by the “5YJ” that’s set in the first three characters of the vehicle’s VIN. The three digits represents what’s referred to as the World Manufacturer Identifier (WMI) and uniquely identifies the manufacturer of the vehicle.