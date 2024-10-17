Tesla names Milan Kovac as VP, Head of Engineering for Optimus

By

Tesla’s Director of Optimus and Autopilot Engineering Milan Kovac has been promoted to Vice President of Optimus (Tesla Bot). The update was posted on the executive’s personal LinkedIn page.

Similar to Tesla’s Director of Autopilot Software Ashok Elluswamy, who was promoted to Vice President of AI Software recently, Kovac is a veteran of the electric vehicle maker’s Autopilot team. A look at Kovac’s LinkedIn page shows that he has been working for the electric vehicle maker for 8 years and 7 months. That’s an impressive amount of time considering Tesla’s reputation for being a demanding workplace.

Kovac started his tenure at Tesla back in April 2016, when he was hired as a Staff Software Engineer for the Autopilot team. He only held this post for three months as he was quickly promoted to Engineering Manager of Autopilot Software in June 2016. He was further promoted to Senior Engineering Manager of Autopilot Software on January 2018, less than two years after he joined the company.

While we were busy making its walk more robust for 10/10, we’ve also been working on additional pieces of autonomy for Optimus!



The absence of (useful) GPS in most indoor environments makes visual navigation central for humanoids. Using its 2D cameras, Optimus can now navigate… https://t.co/R448099uEQ — Milan Kovac (@_milankovac_) October 17, 2024

Kovac would be promoted once more to Director of Autopilot Software Engineering in May 2019, and he would hold this post for 2 years and 9 months before he was promoted to Director of Optimus and Autopilot Engineering. Under his leadership, Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot evolved from a concept to a full blown Gen 2 bipedal machine capable of working autonomously in the company’s factories.

Interestingly enough, Kovac’s personal LinkedIn page indicates that he was promoted to Vice President of Optimus (Tesla Bot) back in September 2024. This is quite interesting as his promotion seemed to have been kept under wraps. This also means that Kovac was already promoted to his current post when Tesla held its “We, Robot” event last week.

Also learned there was discussion about Elluswamy and Kovac speaking and presenting at We, Robot and pitches made to Musk about that, but he wanted to keep it high level — Ed Ludlow (@EdLudlow) October 17, 2024

As per Bloomberg News‘ Ed Ludlow, there were reportedly discussions about Elluswamy and Kovac taking the stage at the “We, Robot” event, and pitches were reportedly made to Musk about this. Musk, however, reportedly wanted to keep the event high level. This was quite unsurprising, as Musk previously stated that competitors tend to closely watch Tesla’s events for potential information or innovations that can be emulated.

