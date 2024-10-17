Tesla Cybertruck launches in Canada

By

Tesla Cybertruck has officially launched in Canada, the company announced today.

The Cybertruck initially started deliveries in the United States last November, and it took ten months for it to be available in an additional country, as Tesla launched the all-electric pickup in Mexico last month.

As it was launching the Cybertruck in Mexico, the Vehicle Program Manager, Siddhant Awasthi, confirmed on X that the pickup would make its way to Canada in late October.

Tesla has reached this timeline, as it confirmed the Cybertruck is officially for sale in Canada:

The sale price on the Monoroney sticker in the image Tesla shared is $168,740, which equates to $122,282 in the United States. The trim is the Cyberbeast Foundation Series, which was the first trim level of the vehicle available in any market, let alone Canada.

This particular Cybertruck also features Full Self-Driving Capability and a Light Bar.

The Cybertruck is now officially available in three countries, all within North America. There is still some speculation on whether the vehicle will ever make it to other markets outside of the continent, as CEO Elon Musk has hinted in the past that the Cybertruck could be revised with an “international version” that would be more suitable for European and Asian markets.

This has not stopped some buyers in European countries from picking up units and having them shipped across the Ocean.

Some European groups are pushing back against the Cybertruck being brought to their region because of the weight and size of the pickup. Just recently, groups like the European Transport Safety Council and the European Cyclists’ Foundation said the vehicle’s design, including its sharp edges and its weight, make it a hazard for pedestrians.

Tesla has yet to confirm that it will build a smaller version or revise the Cybertruck for other markets, but Musk has seemed to show interest in the idea.

