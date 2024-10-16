Tesla Autopilot Director Ashok Elluswamy promoted to VP of AI Software

By

Tesla Director of Autopilot Software Ashok Elluswamy has been promoted to Vice President of AI Software. The promotion was listed on the Tesla executive’s personal LinkedIn page.

Elluswamy has been with Tesla for 10 years and 10 months as of writing. His long tenure in the electric vehicle maker started in January 2014, when he was hired as a Software Engineer for Tesla’s Autopilot program. Considering that the first iteration of Autopilot was launched in October 2015, it seems safe to infer that Elluswamy was likely one of the first members of the company’s Autopilot team.

Elluswamy would work as an Autopilot Software Engineer for 2.5 years, before being promoted to Autopilot Senior Software Engineer on June 2016. He would be promoted once more in September 2017 to Autopilot Senior Staff Software Engineer, and in May 2019, he would be promoted to Tesla’s Director of Autopilot Software.

We all know what the deciding contribution was — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) October 16, 2024

Elluswamy would serve as Tesla’s Autopilot Director for 5.5 years, leading the autonomy software team for the company’s Autopilot program. His run as Tesla’s Autopilot Director seems to have been successful, with the company launching and rolling out FSD Beta and FSD (Supervised) over the years, even on the Cybertruck. Tesla community members appreciated Elluswamy’s willingness to engage with members of the EV community on X, where he posts insights and updates on a fairly regular basis.

Needless to say, Elluswamy’s rise in Tesla seems to have been the result of extremely hard work—hard work that definitely makes him deserving as the company’s new Vice President of AI Software.

$TSLA

Congratulations to @aelluswamy , who was promoted to vice president of Tesla's AI software division.

What he achieved at Tesla is dazzling! pic.twitter.com/g2I1xc1VFO — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) October 16, 2024

Elluswamy seems to have capped off his tenure as Tesla’s Autopilot Director at the recently held “We, Robot” event, where the company showcased its Cybercab and Robovan to more than 2,000 attendees. As per the new VP of AI Software, the Robotaxi unveiling event featured 19 Cybercabs and 29 Model Ys that were autonomously driving for over 3.5 hours, transporting over 2,000 guests across 1,300 trips. He also noted that the Cybercabs were running near-production AI software that is expected to ship in FSD V13.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Autopilot Director Ashok Elluswamy promoted to VP of AI Software