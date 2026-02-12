Tesla nears closure of Full Self-Driving purchasing option

Tesla is nearing the closure of its Full Self-Driving outright purchasing option, which will be removed on February 14, meaning Saturday will be the last time it can be bought as a non-subscription.

Tesla is aiming to move its Full Self-Driving suite to a subscription-only platform, a move that will enable people to only pay monthly for the semi-autonomous driving functionality.

The move to bring FSD to this type of purchasing program comes after CEO Elon Musk noted in January that Tesla would move away from the outright purchase option.

It is currently priced at $8,000 for the outright option to use Full Self-Driving, a substantial decrease compared to the $15,000 it was priced at one time. For the monthly subscription, it is just $99 per month, but that price will change, likely increasing as things get more advanced.

We say it will likely increase because there is no indication of how Tesla will price FSD. There has been some speculation that Tesla could utilize a tiered system to price FSD, which would potentially allow owners to pick and choose a set of features that would be most ideal for them.

This would potentially introduce an even more affordable option for FSD use, but this is unconfirmed. The reason many say this could be an option for Tesla is the fact that if the price goes up further, the take rate, which is currently around 12 percent at its most recent estimate, could be lower.

Musk needs 10 million active Full Self-Driving subscriptions to unlock one of the tranches of his newest compensation package.

The move to a subscription-only platform has its positives and negatives, and owners have been more than vocal about these since Musk confirmed the move.

Positives

Lower barrier to entry and higher potential adoption

Financially better for many users

Easier transfers and brand loyalty

Predictable recurring revenue for Tesla

Access to the latest features

Negatives

Higher long-term cost for loyal/long-term owners

No true “ownership” or permanence

Risk of future price hikes or even deactivation

Perceived as of less value

Impact on resale and used market

Overall, there is a split among the Tesla community in terms of what they see as the “right” way to handle this. Tesla is likely to shed more details on what its plans for the subscription-only platform will be, including pricing, in the coming weeks.