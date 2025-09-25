Tesla has a new first with its Supercharger network

Tesla has gotten its first-ever Supercharger highway sign in the U.S. state of Arizona, bringing a big change to the appearance of what usually shows drivers where gas, lodging, and food options are.

Although Tesla has the ability to flex its muscles with its EV prowess and its charging presence in the United States, one thing it has never done before is been recognized on a highway sign.

As EVs have gotten more popular in the U.S., owners have relied on in-car navigation to get them to where they need to be.

Highway signs are still useful, though. They can point travelers in the direction of a nice coffee shop, a notable restaurant, or to a lodging option that might not appear on the in-car navigation.

I like to use them to point me in the direction of the nearest Waffle Shop when I’m on the road.

Advertisement

But for the first time, a Tesla Supercharger is advertised on one of these highway signs:

First highway sign with Superchargers, more to come pic.twitter.com/k6VWcEJDyZ — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) September 24, 2025

The contrast to the first-ever Tesla Supercharging highway sign is placed directly above the company’s iconic logo: it is the source of energy for what CEO Elon Musk has long sought to replace, gasoline-powered vehicles.

Perhaps a minor addition to a much broader change in the U.S. automotive sector, it serves as a reminder of how far the company has come in the past few years. Thinking back to just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Tesla was not doing anything close to what it is now.

Advertisement

It was delivering just over 100,000 vehicles in a quarter. It was not building the Model Y, and it was mostly reliant on its mass-market Model 3 for the vast majority of its volume, about 90 percent in Q4 2019.

Now, the landscape is changing, and it is changing quickly. Since many North American EV makers have access to the Supercharging infrastructure Tesla has built over the past several years, the advertisement of the location is advantageous for many.