Tesla releases paid performance upgrade for new Model Y

Tesla appears to have rolled out a paid performance upgrade for the new Model Y crossover. The paid upgrade was spotted and shared on social media by members of the Tesla community this weekend.

Tesla Model Y Acceleration Boost

As observed by longtime Tesla owner-investor Matthew Donegan-Ryan in a post on X, Tesla has released an “Acceleration Boost” upgrade for the 2026 Model Y. The upgrade, which can be purchased for $2,000 on the Tesla App, adds about 100 hp to the all-electric crossover’s power, allowing it to go from 0-60 mph in just 4.2 seconds.

Without the Acceleration Boost upgrade, the new Model Y Long Range All Wheel Drive (AWD) is able to go from 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds. That’s not slow by any means, but an improvement of .4 seconds in acceleration is notable, especially for drivers who value speed. BREAKING: @Tesla has released the “Acceleration Boost” paid software upgrade for the refresh 2026 Model Y (Juniper).



It adds about 100hp and reduces 0-60s time from 4.6s to 4.2s. It’s probably the best value in automotive performance on the market. pic.twitter.com/fhybdbajHB— Matthew Donegan-Ryan (@MatthewDR) May 4, 2025

New Tesla Model Y Offerings

Following the end of the new Model Y Launch Series, Tesla started offering the Model Y Long Range AWD to customers in the United States. This is quite interesting as prior to its “Juniper” update, the Model Y was offered in three variants: the Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), the Long Range AWD, and the Performance.

Speculations were high that Tesla would roll out the RWD and Performance variants of the updated all-electric crossover after it ended the vehicle’s limited edition Launch Series, but so far, only the Model Y Long Range AWD has been made available in the United States. With this in mind, the $2,000 “Acceleration Boost” upgrade could be worth it for drivers who wish to get the most performance out of their Model Y, at least while waiting for the new Model Y Performance.