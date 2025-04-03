Tesla Giga Texas is ramping production of new Model Y non-Launch series

The rollout of the new Model Y throttled Tesla’s production and deliveries in the first quarter, as noted by the electric car maker in its Q1 2025 vehicle production and delivery report.

Based on recent images from Giga Texas, however, it appears that the ramp of the revamped all-electric crossover is progressing very well.

New Model Y Non-Launch Series

When Tesla started taking orders for the new Model Y in the United States, only the Launch Series edition was available. The Model Y Launch Series features a special rear lift gate badge, puddle light badge, doorsill plate wordmark, charging console wordmark, premium textile trim, and vegan suede for vehicles ordered with a black interior. They also came with Full Self-Driving (Supervised) and Acceleration Boost.

The new Model Y Launch Series is available for $59,990, making it quite pricey over inventory units of the Model Y classic. A look at Tesla’s order page for the new Model Y in the United States shows that the Launch Series is still the only trim that is available for order, at least as of writing. Non-Launch edition Model Ys are all the rage at Giga Texas today! Great start for what I hope is a huge 2nd Qtr for @Tesla … let’s go! pic.twitter.com/Ke4PEmcPbR— Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) April 2, 2025

New Sightings

As per images shared online by longtime Giga Texas watcher and drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer, Tesla seems to have started the production ramp of new Model Y’s non-Launch Series vehicles. This could be seen in several new Model Y units that were sighted in the Giga Texas complex.

Advertisement

As could be seen in the images, the vehicles were equipped with a regular “Dual Motor” badge instead of the Launch Series badge on their rear. Interestingly enough, the non-Launch Series new Model Y units all seemed to be equipped with black interior. This is similar to the Launch Series, which is also only available with black interior in the United States. While Tesla has not explained why it has started producing non-Launch Series units of the new Model Y, speculations suggest that regular deliveries of the vehicle may start soon.

Tesla announced in its Q1 2025 vehicle production and delivery report that a total of 323,800 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles were sold in the first quarter. With Giga Texas now producing non-Launch Series units of the new Model Y, there seems to be a good chance that Tesla could see a notable recovery in vehicle deliveries this Q2 2025.