Tesla offers new feature to save battery and reduce phantom drain

Tesla is offering a new feature to help owners save battery and reduce phantom drain, an issue that some have complained of with their cars.

While Teslas are some of the most efficient EVs on the market, they utilize energy and battery life when they’re parked to keep certain features, like Sentry Mode, Summon Standby, and others, active in preparation for potential events that occur.

Keeping these features ready to perform utilizes energy, and if your car is parked at an airport where it could be sitting stagnant for a few days, the battery percentage could start to dwindle pretty significantly.

Because of this, Tesla is rolling out a new feature called “Low Power Mode,” which will automatically disable a handful of settings to combat battery dwindling and phantom battery drain.

Tesla writes in the release notes for the feature:

“When Low Power Mode is enabled, your vehicle will conserve energy by automatically disabling the following features:

Sentry Mode Summon Standby Outlets Keep Accessory Power On Keep Climate On and Camp Mode Scheduled Preconditioning Cabin Overheat Protection



While charging with Low Power Mode enabled:

Sentry Mode and accessory power will remain available Keep Climate On and Camp Mode are only available when Supercharging



While in Low Power Mode, your vehicle continues to use energy for standby functions, screen activity, and Tesla app interactions. In cold weather, available energy may drop more quickly.”

Trying the new “low power mode” while I travel – you can enable it in vehicle controls menu->charging->low power mode or through the mobile app quick actions. I use hands free frunk function, so I replaced the frunk quick action and enabled low power mode. 196 miles 8/23 1:30pm pic.twitter.com/E0zzXtwHmr — Wes (@wmorrill3) August 23, 2025

This feature seemed to be a reaction to a past issue that an owner had as their Cybertruck continued to utilize energy even though the pickup was parked at an airport and the owner was in Japan. The Cybertruck had utilized a lot of energy to keep standby functions active, which left the owner in an interesting spot when they returned.

CEO Elon Musk stepped in, and it seems this feature might have been a reaction to that situation. This is an ideal thing to use if you’re looking to conserve your battery’s state of charge.