Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expected to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

The performance of TSLA stock following the earnings call will likely be affected by CEO Elon Musk’s updates on the company’s sales growth, artificial intelligence projects, and new vehicle programs, among other things.

Tesla’s Q4 and FY deliveries:

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Tesla delivered a total of 495,570 vehicles.

In the full year 2024, Tesla delivered a total of 1,789,226 vehicles.

Tesla also reported that energy deployments in Q4 2024 reached an impressive 11.0 GWh.

Wall Street Expectations:

Analysts tracked by Bloomberg expect Tesla to post an earnings per share of $0.75, up from the $0.71 that the company reported in the same quarter in 2023.

Analysts expect Tesla to post an operating profit of $2.7 billion, an improvement over the $2.1 billion that it posted the year prior, as noted in a report from Barron's.

Tesla's Q4 2024 sales are projected to reach $27.2 billion, up from the $25.2 billion in sales that were reported in Q4 2023.

Sales and earnings growth are attributed to an increase in vehicle and energy product sales.

Looking Ahead:

During the Q3 2024 earnings call, Elon Musk forecasted a 20% to 30% growth in automotive sales for 2025, buoyed by the new Model Y and lower-priced vehicles that are expected to be launched this year.

The plan to launch an initial AI-trained self-driving robotaxi service by late 2025 is another focal point.

Musk has claimed that Tesla’s autonomous software will outperform human drivers in the first half of 2025, making any updates in this area highly significant for investors.

Tesla Q4 and FY 2024 earnings: What the Street expects