By

Thanks to Starlink, nearly 500,000 people watched as Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 jet made history.

The company streamed its XB-1 jet as it broke the sound barrier for the first time and became the first civil aircraft to go supersonic over the United States. A Starlink Mini terminal was installed in a T-38 chase plane to record the test flight, catching the momentous event live.

“We’re getting broadband speeds, you know, at point eight Mach [at] 31,000 feet …The capability that is brought to the game of flight test has been pretty incredible, actually—very surprised by the capability,” Boom Supersonic’s Chief Flight Test Engineer Nick Sheryka commented.

In the cockpit of Boom’s historic XB-1 flight was Chief Test Pilot Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg. Geppetto and the team at Boom achieved a big milestone in aviation with its recent test flight. Check the stats below.

New top speed: Mach 1.122 (652 KTAS)

New max altitude: 35,290 ft.

Flight time: 34 minutes

Airspace: Bell X-1 Supersonic Corridor and the Black Mountain Supersonic Corridor in Mojave, CA

“This is such a huge step, building the first civil supersonic jet, you know, right here in America. This jet really does have much of the enabling technologies that are going to enable us to go ahead and to build a commercial supersonic airliner that is available to the masses,” noted Boom Advisor Greg Krauland during the company’s livestream on X.

Even at hypersonic speeds on Starship! https://t.co/1vEfqrPd7C — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2025

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Starlink records Boom Supersonic XB-1 Jet as it makes history