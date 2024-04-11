Tesla owners report initial rollout of FSD (Supervised) V12.3.4

By

It appears that Tesla has started the initial rollout of FSD (Supervised) V12.3.4, as hinted at by observations from EV owners and software tracking services online. Initial impressions from Tesla owners who received FSD (Supervised) V12.3.4 have been positive so far.

Interestingly, some owners of legacy Model S and Model X vehicles, whose cars are still equipped with older Tesla hardware, have also reported that they received update 2024.3.15, which includes FSD (Supervised) V12.3.4. As per comments from legacy Model S and Model X owners, however, it appears that FSD (Supervised) V12.3.4 is being rolled out to vehicles that opted in for an MCU2 upgrade for now.

Tesla software tracking service NotATeslaApp shared the release notes of FSD (Supervised) V12.3.4 as included in update 2024.3.15. The V12.3.4 release notes are identical to the V12.3.3 release notes, the first iteration of the advanced driver-assist system that did not have the “Beta” moniker. Tesla highlights that FSD (Supervised) does not make vehicles autonomous.

“Under your supervision, Full Self-Driving (Supervised) can drive your Tesla almost anywhere. It will make lane changes, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. You and anyone you authorize must use additional caution and remain attentive. It does not make your vehicle autonomous. Do not become complacent,” Tesla wrote.

Interestingly enough, Tesla update tracker Teslascope has noted that it has observed a rather elevated number of install failures for update 2024.3.15. As per the tracker, Tesla is reportedly aware of the issue and is already working on a solution. Drivers of vehicles whose update 2024.3.15 installs failed could try installing the update again if it is pushed to their vehicle or wait for the next update from the EV maker.

Initial videos of FSD (Supervised) V12.3.4 in action suggest that the advanced driver-assist system’s new iteration may be its most capable yet. A video shared by longtime FSD tester @WholeMarsBlog, for one, showed FSD (Supervised) V12.3.4 smoothly and confidently navigating through inner city streets.

Watch a demonstration of FSD (Supervised) V12.3.4 in the video below.

