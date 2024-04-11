Tesla launches its 2nd-cheapest, longest-range Model Y in select European countries

By

Tesla has launched a new variant of the its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, to select European countries. The new Model Y variant currently stands as the second most-affordable and longest range variant of the all-electric crossover.

Tesla announced the launch of the new Model Y Long Range Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) motor in a post from its Tesla Europe & Middle East account on social media platform X. As per the EV maker, the vehicle comes with a WLTP range of 600 km (372 miles). In comparison, the base Model Y RWD is listed with a WLTP range of 455 km (282 miles), the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD) is listed with a WLTP range of 533 km (331 miles), and the Model Y Performance is listed with a WLTP range of 514 km (319 miles).

Introducing Model Y LR RWD



Maximum range that allows you to commute all week without charging—at an even more accessible price



Specs below

– 600 km (WLTP) when equipped with 19" Gemini Wheels

– 217 km/h top speed

– Lowest cost per kilometer in the electric SUV market

Tesla also noted that the Model Y Long Range RWD is now available for orders in Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Italy, Greece, Poland, Slovenia, Romania, and and Hungary. The vehicle is not offered in countries like the UK and the Netherlands as of writing.

The Model Y Long Range RWD starts at 48,990 euros ($52,500), making it the second most affordable variant of the vehicle in the countries where it is offered. For context, the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor AWD and the Model Y Performance start at 54,990 euros ($59,000) and 59,990 euros ($64,300), respectively. The most affordable Model Y is still the base RWD variant, which starts at 44,990 euros ($48,200).

The launch of the Model Y Long Range RWD was widely praised by the electric vehicle community, several of whom asked if the electric vehicle maker would also be making the Model 3 Long Range RWD available for retail consumers. The Model 3 Long Range RWD was launched in the UK in April 2023, but the all-electric sedan was only sold as a fleet vehicle for commercial customers.

Tesla’s Long Range RWD configurations have proven quite popular because they feature a large battery pack at a fairly affordable price. This is one of the reasons why Tesla opted to start its original ramp of the Model 3 sedan with the Long Range RWD variant. At the time, the Model 3 Long Range RWD was praised by reviewers for its range, features, and its driving dynamics.

