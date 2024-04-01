By

Longtime Tesla FSD adopters with legacy vehicles recently received an update from the electric car maker. The update sheds some light on what is waiting for customers who purchased FSD and are still driving legacy Model S and Model X vehicles today.

Tesla functions like a tech company, so it is no surprise that it has moved very fast over the years. This means that constant improvements to its vehicles’ hardware are being implemented as soon as they are ready. This also means, however, that the latest updates to systems like FSD (Supervised) or Autopilot are mostly focused on vehicles that represent the majority of the company’s fleet.

This was highlighted by Elon Musk in a recent post on X, when he noted that while Tesla’s Hardware 4 will ultimately be better, all training that the company is doing right now is for Hardware 3 vehicles. Hardware 4 is just running on emulation mode.

Within Tesla’s pursuit of autonomous driving lies a group of Model S and Model X owners who bought into FSD even before the Model 3 was ramped. These owners were promised that their vehicles would have the necessary hardware to be self-driving one day, but they have not received much of Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD improvements to date. Granted, Tesla has launched a hardware upgrade program for legacy vehicles, but they are paid options that some owners have refused.

It was then no surprise that amidst the excitement for FSD (Supervised), some legacy Model S and Model X owners have expressed their frustration at being left out again. Among these is Anthony Spina, who noted in a post on X, that “all of us legacy S/X owners still haven’t received V12 yet, with no official communication stating whether or not we even will. MCU1 FSD S/X owners have been living in the dark on this for years, and now MCU2 owners are beginning to be lumped into this group as well, at least it would seem on the surface.”

In a response on X, Tesla Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development Rohan Patel explained that the electric vehicle maker is putting a lot of efforts into releasing systems like FSD (Supervised) to older vehicles. The executive noted that Tesla cannot give a timeline as to when FSD would be released to older vehicles, but the company’s AI team is working on it.

“Thanks @Speenuh and others who have posted on @X about this. While we normally prioritize our paid FSD customers to the extent possible, there is a group of S/X customers (~3% of total FSD eligible vehicles) who have a different hardware which the @Tesla_AI team is working to validate. We have a rigorous safety validation cycle for every software update, and we are working as hard as possible to ship the latest builds to all customers. We don’t want to give false precision on timing until the validation can be completed, but want you to know we are focused on trying to solve this. Many of you have been with us on the FSD journey from the start and it’s super appreciated,” Patel wrote.

In a follow-up post, the Tesla executive also noted that the company understands the frustration of its legacy customers. “We 100% get it and understand and sincerely appreciate the patience. Our software engineers and validation teams really are doing all they can to try and solve even on Easter Sunday,” the executive noted.

