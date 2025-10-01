Tesla to offer financing options for new Model Y Performance buyers

Tesla officially launched the refreshed Model Y Performance in the United States, offering a sharper 0–60 mph sprint of 3.3 seconds, improved range of 306 miles, and a redesigned exterior. Priced at $57,490 before options, the high-performance all-electric crossover qualifies for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit until midnight on September 30.

And as per a recent comment from a Tesla VP, customers who place an order for the vehicle before the end of Q3 could have the option to finance the car later on.

Model Y Performance financing

Raj Jegannathan, Tesla VP of IT/AI-Infra, Apps, Infosec, and Vehicle Service Operations, shared the update in a post on social media platform X. As per the Tesla executive, “customers placing an order now will be given an option to finance when it’s closer for delivery.” This provides another incentive for customers to place an order for a Model Y Performance now.

The Model Y Performance, already launched in Europe earlier this month, is expected to boost Tesla’s Q4 delivery figures. It also completes the full lineup of the revamped all-electric crossover, which, until now, has only been offered in two variants in the United States. Customers placing an order now will be given an option to finance when it’s closer for delivery.— Raj Jegannathan (@r_jegaa) October 1, 2025

Model Y Performance upgrades

The new Model Y Performance introduces a number of upgrades over its predecessor. Key updates include redesigned front and rear fascias, a new carbon fiber spoiler, and 21-inch Arachnid wheels with staggered fitment to boost grip and stability. Adaptive damping suspension and new drive modes give drivers more control at higher speeds, while updated battery cells deliver greater charge capacity.

Advertisement

Interior refinements show a notable focus on comfort and technology, with its acoustic glass for a quieter ride, heated and ventilated front sport seats, heated rear seats with recline, and extended thigh cushions. A 16-inch high-resolution touchscreen has also been equipped in the vehicle.