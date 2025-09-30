Tesla launches Model Y Performance in the U.S.

Tesla has officially launched the Model Y Performance in the United States, boasting better range, performance, and features than its previous build.

The new Model Y Performance now sports a 0-60 MPH acceleration rate of 3.3 seconds, a good improvement from the 3.5 seconds the 2025 version offered. It also has a better range rating, up to 308 miles from 277 miles in the previous model year.

It is priced at $57,490, and will be eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit for the remainder of today, September 30. If you’re reading this on or after October 1, you will be required to pay $57,490.

🚨 BREAKING: Tesla has officially launched the new Model Y Performance for $57,490 If you order today, the $7,500 EV tax credit will apply and bring your price down to $49,990! pic.twitter.com/GodX0HvOYx Advertisement — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 30, 2025

Tesla also announced several new additions, both aesthetically and performance-wise. We’ll discuss them below:

Exterior Improvements

New front/rear fascia

Performance carbon spoiler for better aerodynamics – increased downforce and reduced drag

New 21″ Arachnid wheels and tires with staggered fitment to improve grip and steering

Adaptive damping adjusts handling and suspension for a smoother and more stable ride

Performance Improvements

New Drive Modes give you greater control for high-speed driving

Increased charge capacity thanks to high-density battery cells

Interior Improvements

Quiet cabin with premium sound-damping materials & acoustic glass

Heated/ventilated front sport seats & heated, perforated rear seats with power recline

Added bolstering and side cushions for improved comfort and stabilty when cornering

Cornered thigh cushion extenders, which were added to new Model Y L in China and Model Y Performance in Europe

16″ high-res touchscreen

Tesla offered the Model Y Performance in other markets before the United States, with deliveries starting in Europe earlier this month.

The launch of the Model Y Performance in the United States is expected to add a few thousand units to next quarter’s delivery figures. However, Tesla is doing customers a favor by launching it ahead of the tax credit’s expiration at midnight.