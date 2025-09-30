News
Tesla launches Model Y Performance in the U.S.
The new Model Y Performance now sports a 0-60 MPH acceleration rate of 3.3 seconds, a good improvement from the 3.5 seconds the 2025 version offered. It also has a better range rating, up to 308 miles from 277 miles in the previous model year.
Tesla has officially launched the Model Y Performance in the United States, boasting better range, performance, and features than its previous build.
The new Model Y Performance now sports a 0-60 MPH acceleration rate of 3.3 seconds, a good improvement from the 3.5 seconds the 2025 version offered. It also has a better range rating, up to 308 miles from 277 miles in the previous model year.
Tesla Model Y Performance zips around Nurburgring with new features
It is priced at $57,490, and will be eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit for the remainder of today, September 30. If you’re reading this on or after October 1, you will be required to pay $57,490.
🚨 BREAKING: Tesla has officially launched the new Model Y Performance for $57,490
If you order today, the $7,500 EV tax credit will apply and bring your price down to $49,990! pic.twitter.com/GodX0HvOYx
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 30, 2025
Tesla also announced several new additions, both aesthetically and performance-wise. We’ll discuss them below:
Exterior Improvements
- New front/rear fascia
- Performance carbon spoiler for better aerodynamics – increased downforce and reduced drag
- New 21″ Arachnid wheels and tires with staggered fitment to improve grip and steering
- Adaptive damping adjusts handling and suspension for a smoother and more stable ride
Performance Improvements
- New Drive Modes give you greater control for high-speed driving
- Increased charge capacity thanks to high-density battery cells
Interior Improvements
- Quiet cabin with premium sound-damping materials & acoustic glass
- Heated/ventilated front sport seats & heated, perforated rear seats with power recline
- Added bolstering and side cushions for improved comfort and stabilty when cornering
- Cornered thigh cushion extenders, which were added to new Model Y L in China and Model Y Performance in Europe
- 16″ high-res touchscreen
Tesla offered the Model Y Performance in other markets before the United States, with deliveries starting in Europe earlier this month.
The launch of the Model Y Performance in the United States is expected to add a few thousand units to next quarter’s delivery figures. However, Tesla is doing customers a favor by launching it ahead of the tax credit’s expiration at midnight.
News
Tesla Cybertruck police cruisers from noted tuner arrive to Las Vegas PD
Tesla Cybertruck police cruisers from noted tuner Unplugged Performance arrived to the Las Vegas Police Department this week.
The fleet will have ten total Cybertrucks, outfitted and equipped with all of the trimmings of a normal cruiser, but packed inside the polarizing but useful exoskeleton of the all-electric pickup.
Don’t freak out but the Cybertruck police have arrived in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/y1TYEBq8wP
— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) September 29, 2025
Back in February, it was announced by Las Vegas Metro Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill that they would be specially fitted as a SWAT vehicle. Sheriff McMahill said that the Cybertrucks will keep officers safe because of their unique engineering:
“The cop inside will be safe no matter what; it will stop bullets.”
The Department was gifted the ten vehicles by Ben Horowitz, a billionaire businessman. The donation came shortly after a Cybertruck exploded outside of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on January 1. Only the suspect was killed in the explosion.
Sheriff McMahill has big plans for the Cybertrucks in the police fleet:
“Imagine when we’re out and we’re charging these things, and officers will be approached by people from all over the community to see this thing. It’s an opportunity [to] inject humanity, to increase our community partnerships.”
I love the work we do. These are the most incredible police vehicles.@UpfitTesla pic.twitter.com/znktJwPm03
— Ben Schaffer (@BenSchafferUP) September 26, 2025
The introduction of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Cybertrucks is just one way the law enforcement agency is using technology to its advantage. The Department also said in February that it would be using new drone technology to triangulate gunshots.
Police departments from all over the United States and even the world have adopted Tesla vehicles for their law enforcement fleets. Many agencies cite cost-effectiveness, affordability, performance, and charging as significant advantages for why EVs make sense for their fleets.
Some Cybertrucks have been utilized as police vehicles as well. Qatar used them to create a motorcade for President Donald Trump during a visit to the Middle East, and the Jalisco, Mexico PD will utilize several Cybertrucks while patrolling the FIFA World Cup.
News
Tesla eyes Los Angeles for Robotaxi operation, job posting suggests
LA is also an ideal location for Robotaxi expansion because of its reputation as a hotspot for ride-sharing services.
Tesla is eyeing Los Angeles for its Robotaxi operation, a new job posting from the company suggests, as it aims to expand its service area in California.
Tesla has been operating its Robotaxi platform in California for several months now, first launching it in July in the Bay Area, spanning from San Francisco to San Jose, giving those who have access to the ride-hailing suite a pretty substantial service area to travel within.
However, the California operation is far from complete, as Tesla is aiming to expand to Los Angeles, a city that sits roughly seven hours south of San Francisco, but is among the most popular markets for its vehicles.
LA is also an ideal location for Robotaxi expansion because of its reputation as a hotspot for ride-sharing services.
Tesla is hiring a Vehicle Operator for its Robotaxi program in Marina Del Rey, a seaside community in Los Angeles County, located near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and several other hotspots. It is a frequent location of travel for tourists, making it ideal for Robotaxi:
Tesla Robotaxi expanding to Los Angeles… 👀 pic.twitter.com/ULBDmgl8Yq
— Jonathan Stokes (@jonathanwstokes) September 30, 2025
There is a substantial difference between how Tesla operates Robotaxi in California compared to Texas, the other state that currently allows passengers to hail a ride through the Tesla Robotaxi app.
In Texas, the majority of rides are considered “driverless,” as there is nobody sitting in the driver’s seat.
This applies to any ride that does not utilize any of the Texas freeways, as highways will require a driver in the seat, something Tesla did when its geofence in Austin expanded to include interstates.
Tesla adjusts Robotaxi safety monitor strategy in Austin with new service area
In California, things are a bit different. The “Safety Monitor” sits in the driver’s seat, regardless of destination or route. This has drawn some criticism, but Tesla has taken this step in an effort to keep passengers and traffic as safe as possible, recognizing that this is essential for these early rides.
Eventually, and potentially as soon as the end of this year, Tesla could remove Safety Monitors from vehicles altogether, as CEO Elon Musk has hinted this is a possibility.
News
Elon Musk says Tesla is bringing a huge improvement to its coolest feature
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says huge improvements are coming to what is arguably its coolest feature: Actually Smart Summon (ASS).
Last September, Tesla finally launched ASS, a widely anticipated improvement from its previous Summon iteration, which aims to allow owners to literally summon their vehicle in locations like parking lots.
Tesla finally launches Actually Smart Summon and Dumb Summon
It is one of the most unique things Tesla offers with its Full Self-Driving program.
However, it is still definitely a work in progress. ASS provided owners with a wide variety of improvements, including better range, more accuracy, and better overall performance. It still has its shortcomings, though.
Personally, I’ve found it to be a useful feature, but I also have my own complaints with it. Sometimes, I find it to be too hesitant, or not work at all:
Here’s a very professionally done illustration:
We were at the Red X, the car was at the Blue X, the Green X with the arrow is where the car was stopped, the arrow shows the direction it was facing. pic.twitter.com/tVm5ATajrr
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 6, 2025
It seems Tesla is working to improve ASS as much as possible, and one of these improvements includes the ability to summon your car from a different level in a parking garage.
The goal would be to wait at the ground floor, where the exit is, and use ASS from the Tesla app to have the car arrive without having to deal with the elevators, stairs, and other inconveniences.
One owner said ASS would be most useful in a multi-level garage, but it currently does not function as intended. They suggested an altitude sensor “to make it possible to use FSD reliably in garages.”
Musk agreed and said that the inability to use ASS in multi-level garages would not be an issue for long:
Not for long
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2025
This would be an incredible improvement from what ASS is currently capable of. Of course, it has shown to be greatly improved since its early iterations.
However, there are still some things that need to be fixed in terms of its overall performance and its ability to handle less straightforward scenarios.
Tesla launches Model Y Performance in the U.S.
Tesla Cybertruck police cruisers from noted tuner arrive to Las Vegas PD
Tesla eyes Los Angeles for Robotaxi operation, job posting suggests
Tesla’s next-gen Optimus prototype with Grok revealed
Tesla launches new Supercharger program that business owners will love
Tesla Board takes firm stance on Elon Musk’s political involvement in pay package proxy
Trending
-
Elon Musk5 days ago
Tesla FSD V14 set for early wide release next week: Elon Musk
-
News3 days ago
Elon Musk gives update on Tesla Optimus progress
-
News5 days ago
Tesla has a new first with its Supercharger network
-
News6 days ago
Tesla job postings seem to show next surprise market entry
-
News1 week ago
Tesla makes a big change to reflect new IRS EV tax credit rules
-
Investor's Corner4 days ago
Tesla gets new Street-high price target with high hopes for autonomy domination
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
500-mile test proves why Tesla Model Y still humiliates rivals in Europe
-
News1 day ago
Tesla Giga Berlin’s water consumption has achieved the unthinkable