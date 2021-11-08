50% of Tesla short sellers have ditched their positions

By

More than half of all short-sellers who were betting against Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) at the beginning of 2021 have ditched their positions, new data shows.

Tesla, for a long time, was one of the most shorted stocks on Wall Street. Skeptics of the electric automaker included many notable names like David Einhorn, Jim Chanos, Mark Spiegel, and others, and they were some of the most vocal short-sellers in the financial market for some time. Last year after Tesla’s massive 700% rise in stock price and valuation, many short sellers were forced to admit defeat and move on from shorting Tesla. The losses had just become too much to handle. As Tesla stock has increased once again in 2021, with most of the gains coming in the past 30 days, short-selling interest on Tesla stock has fallen significantly and is at less than half of its volume compared to January 2021.

S3 Partners, an analytics firm that has regularly tracked Tesla’s short interest, states that it is down to about 3.6% from 8% at the beginning of the year.

S3’s Ihor Dusaniwsky, who holds the title of Managing Director of Predictive Analytics, told Reuters that shorted shares stood at about 29.5 million, down from 60.6 million in January. However, short interest still amounts to nearly $36.1 billion, more than any other stock on the market, S3 added.

Teslarati has attempted to contact several notable short-sellers in the past several weeks, especially as Tesla’s stock price has climbed due to massive Model 3 purchase order from Hertz. We were able to contact several short-sellers, including David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Re, who was unwilling to comment on their current position with Tesla stock. Notable short-seller Mark Spiegel did confirm that he still holds a short position on Tesla stock.

In October, a report from IHS Markit Ltd. indicated that shorts were also at record lows due to the stock’s incredible run over the past 18 months. Jim Chanos, who was one of CEO Elon Musk’s most notable skeptics, stated that Musk had done a great job and admitted defeat.

At the time of writing, Tesla stock was down nearly 3% as Elon Musk prepares to offload 10% of his stock as the result of a Twitter poll.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder.

