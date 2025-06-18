SpaceX’s Starlink India expansion gained momentum as SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell met with Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday, following the company’s recent telecom license approval. The discussions focused on satellite communications to advance Digital India’s connectivity goals.

“Had a productive meeting with Ms. Gwynne Shotwell, President & COO of SpaceX, on India’s next frontier in connectivity. We delved into opportunities for collaboration in satellite communications to power Digital India’s soaring ambitions and empower every citizen across the country,” Scindia said.

India’s Communications Minister emphasized the transformative potential of satellite technologies, while Shotwell expressed gratitude for the license. Scindia noted: “Ms. Shotwell appreciated the license granted to Starlink, calling it a great start to the journey.”

Starlink India cleared a major regulatory hurdle after the Department of Telecommunications granted it a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license. SpaceX secured the approval after a three-year wait.

In April, Starlink executives, including Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight, met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss investments and partnerships, laying the groundwork for market entry. India’s satellite internet sector is heating up, with Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio also securing licenses, while Amazon’s Kuiper awaits approval.

Starlink India’s license enables SpaceX to initiate commercial operations within two months. The service will reportedly offer high-speed internet for ₹3,000 per month with unlimited data, requiring a ₹33,000 hardware kit, including a dish and router, targeting underserved and remote regions.

Starlink’s entry into India builds on its global network of over 7,000 satellites, designed to deliver low-latency internet to areas with limited broadband access. The company’s collaboration with Indian authorities and telecom giants like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel for distribution underscores its commitment to bridging the digital divide.

As Starlink prepares to launch services, its discussions with Scindia signal deepening ties with India’s government to support Digital India’s vision. “Satellite technologies are relevant and transformative,” Scindia noted, highlighting their role in empowering citizens. Starlink’s India expansion positions it to compete in a growing market, driving innovation and connectivity for millions in rural and remote areas.