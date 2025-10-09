Tesla takes huge step with Cybercab in new spotting

Tesla has taken a huge step forward with its Cybercab project, as the vehicle has been spotted on the Fremont Test Track for the first time.

Typically, when cars are spotted on the Fremont Test Track, it means Tesla has begun advancing the development of that specific project. With Cybercab production slated for 2026, it seems Tesla is ready to get things moving.

The Cybercab was unveiled one year ago tomorrow, at the “We, Robot” event in Los Angeles.

Tesla has been hoping to get Cybercab production started in early 2026. With a few months until then, the program has taken some leaps, including the recent start of crash testing of the vehicle at the Fremont Factory in Northern California.

Some of these units have made their way to Gigafactory Texas at Tesla’s crash testing facility:

The 1st @Tesla Cybercab at the Giga Texas crash testing facility. Hard to say for sure, but this may indicate the vehicle has completed most of the final engineering & production tests out at Fremont and what remains is now at Giga Texas. If this follows how the @Cybertruck… pic.twitter.com/RHB2IjkL1L — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) October 9, 2025

Now, it has taken another step as Tesla has officially started testing the vehicle at the Fremont Test Track:

Tesla spotted for the first time testing the Cybercab at their Fremont factory in California. Full video: https://t.co/mXGIJXYCqY pic.twitter.com/oveOsXqiyg — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 9, 2025

Here’s when vehicles in Tesla’s lineup were first spotted on the Fremont Test Track and then launched:

Vehicle First Spotted on Fremont Test Track Launch Date (Production Start/First Deliveries) Model Y December 12, 2019 January 2020 Tesla Semi March 8, 2021 December 1, 2022 (Limited to pilot program participants) Cybertruck December 10, 2021 November 2023 Cybercab October 9, 2025 Early 2026

Timeframes for when Tesla vehicles hit the Fremont Test Track and when their production and deliveries begin certainly vary.

However, the Cybercab being spotted marks a significant step forward for Tesla, as it indicates the company is nearing a major milestone in production, whether for deliveries or on-road testing.

It does seem as if Tesla could employ the Cybercab for its Robotaxi program in Austin, Texas, and Northern California.

With more markets expected to launch Robotaxi rides soon, it could be a formidable challenge for the new vehicle, especially if Tesla can initiate rides without a Safety Monitor.