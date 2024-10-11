Tesla Robotaxi Cybercab: Seats, price, special features, release date, and more

By

Tesla has officially unveiled its Robotaxi Cybercab, a long-awaited and highly-anticipated fully autonomous vehicle that the company says will revolutionize passenger travel. The vehicle was unveiled to the world on October 10 in an event held by Tesla at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles.

During his presentation, CEO Elon Musk mentioned that the Cybercab will enter production before 2027 and will cost less than $30,000. Real-world tests of Unsupervised Full Self Driving (FSD), which would be used in the Cybercab, are expected to start in California and Texas sometime next year.

The following is a quick overview of the Cybercab, its features, price, and other characteristics.

Design and Tire Specs

As soon as the Cybercab showed up on the “We, Robot” livestream, it was immediately evident why the vehicle was named as such. The Cybercab’s front and futuristic design theme was evidently inspired by the Cybertruck, though its curves and lines are inspired by Tesla’s other vehicles, not the brutalist pickup truck.

The Cybercab’s wheels are also fitted with aero covers that extend partly into the tire itself. This gives the Cybercab a very futuristic appearance, and it should also help with the vehicle’s efficiency. Attendees of the event have also observed that the Robotaxi rides on 225/60/R21 tires at the rear.

Cabin, Cargo, and Charging

Tesla did not provide the specific dimensions of the Cybercab’s interior and cargo area, though videos and images shared by attendees of the event showed that the passenger area is quite spacious. Press photos of the Cybercab suggest that it would have some decent cargo space as well, likely exceeding the Model 3’s trunk.

The Tesla Cybercab will not feature a NACS port. Instead, the vehicle would use an inductive charging system. Tesla has been working on wireless inductive charging for some time and acquired Wiferion last year. Teaser images of an inductive charging setup have also been shared by the company in the past.

Price and Potential Variants

Musk says the Tesla Cybercab will cost below $30,000, making the vehicle very competitively priced. Such a price is quite reasonable for a vehicle like the Cybercab, especially for those who wish to use the car as a fleet vehicle for businesses.

It should be noted, however, that Tesla only unveiled the driverless Cybercab for now. Previous reports have suggested that the Cybercab may have a sibling that would be equipped with a steering wheel and pedals. Such a vehicle could be a big hit in markets such as Asia and Europe.

Production and Delivery Date

Tesla said the Cybercab is expected to enter production in 2026, and although he admits he can be very ambitious with his timelines, he confirmed it will aim toward being manufactured “before 2027.” Musk did not mention the vehicle’s estimated delivery date as well, or where it would be produced. Considering that the Cybercab is expected to be built using the company’s unboxed process, however, it would not be surprising if the vehicle gets produced at the Giga Texas complex.

