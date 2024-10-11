LIVE BLOG: Tesla 10/10 “We, Robot” Robotaxi unveiling event

By

Tesla’s highly-anticipated 10/10 Robotaxi unveiling event, dubbed “We, Robot,” is finally here. To state that expectations are high for the Robotaxi would be an understatement, as CEO Elon Musk has been pretty open about the idea that the vehicle would be a huge player in Tesla’s future.

“We, Robot” is being held at the Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, CA, with remarks expected to start around 7 p.m. PT. Seemingly highlighting the Robotaxi’s importance to Tesla’s overall potential, watch parties for the event are being held at selected showrooms, and a livestream of the occasion is available online.

The future will be streamed live



10/10, 7pm PT https://t.co/YJEjZIYoTA — Tesla (@Tesla) October 9, 2024

We will be closely following the updates from Tesla's Robotaxi unveiling event in this live blog. We will also be publishing a number of articles focused on the key announcements at the event. I will be updating this article in real-time, so please keep refreshing the page to view the latest updates on this story. The first entry starts at the bottom of the page.

20:30 PT – And with that, the demonstration rides in the Cybercab are starting! Thank you so much for staying with us for this live blog. We had a blast. Please check out our further coverage of “We, Robot’s” updates. Until the next time!

20:15 PT – Elon Musk shared an optimistic take on the future. “It will be the age of abundance,” Musk said.

He notes that the Optimus robots would be walking alongside the attendees of the “We, Robot” event. The Optimus robots will serve drinks at the bar. “It’s a wild experience,” Musk said. “And with that, let’s party!”

Autonomy will create the world we want



It covers all transportation needs with fewer cars, since they won't sit idle for most of the day anymore



Instead, cities will be greener & liveable pic.twitter.com/4EAl5ZHLBY — Tesla (@Tesla) October 11, 2024

20:13 PT – An army of Optimus Gen 2 units is now coming out.

“If you extrapolate this, it will be something spectacular. Something you can own,” Elon Musk said. “At scale, this should cost somewhere around $20,000 to $30,000.” A video showcasing Optimus’ home uses is also showcased. “I think this will be the biggest product ever of any kind,” Musk said.

Robotaxi is premium point-to-point electric transport, accessible to everyone pic.twitter.com/oLykwaaTHm — Tesla (@Tesla) October 11, 2024

Faster, more affordable

– No driver fee



– No expensive radar or lidar equipment. FSD uses cameras alone



– Call it once & and it’s yours as long as needed, for quick trips or all day



Will be less than $30k when purchased — Tesla (@Tesla) October 11, 2024

20:11 PT – Musk noted that with the advent of Robotaxis, parking lots could be reclaimed as parks.

The Robovan (Robovin?) also takes to the stage. The vehicle could carry up to 20 people or transport goods. It’s Tesla’s high-density transport.

It looks extremely futuristic, and its cabin looks very spacious.

“The future should look like the future,” Musk said.

20:09 PT – “Our autonomous future is here,” Musk said. He also noted that the attendees of the event would have an extended experience with the Cybercab, since the demonstration rides are pretty long.

Musk also announced that the Cybercab will not have a NACS plug. It will use inductive charging instead.

20:06 PT – Elon Musk reiterated that self-driving cars will be a lot safer than humans, because AI and Vision never gets distracted, or drinks. He reiterated the idea that all Teslas today will be capable for unsupervised FSD.

Today's transportation sucks.



It costs too much, isn't safe & isn't sustainable.



Autonomy is your ride, not a car – but safer, faster & affordable pic.twitter.com/J4D8oDtqyf — Tesla (@Tesla) October 11, 2024

20:05 PT – Elon Musk noted that Tesla expects Unsupervised FSD by next year in Texas and California. “We’ll make this vehicle in very, very high volume,” Musk said, though customers can already experience the Robotaxi experience with the self-driving Model 3 and Model Y.

Cybercab production is expected before 2027.

20:03 PT – The cost of autonomous transport would be so low, you can think of it as individualized mass transit, Musk said. It’s premium point to point transportation.

Elon Musk also confirms that the Cybercab can be bought for personal use. “We expect its cost to be below $30,000. I think it will be a glorious future,” Musk said

20:00 PT – Musk notes that today’s transportation kinda sucks. It’s dirty and crowded and exhausting. Especially if you have to drive. If you have a Tesla, it’s a lot better due to FSD (Supervised).

“We’ll move from Supervised Full Self-Driving to Unsupervised Full Self-Driving,” Musk said. He also highlighted that cars tend to cost too much, especially if one were to consider that cars on average tend to get used just 10 out of 170 hours per week. An autonomous car can then be used about five times as much.

“With autonomy, you’ll get your time back,” Musk said, noting that autonomous cars will be ten times safer than human drivers.

19:58 PT – Elon welcomes everyone to the “We, Robot” party. He calls the Robotaxi the “Cybercab.” There’s 20 more in the event.

“The vehicles are autonomous. No drivers. “We have 50 fully autonomous cars tonight,” Musk said. Driverless Model Ys are in the area as well. “I hope this goes well. We’ll find out,” Elon Musk joked.

19:54 PT – Elon Musk enters the stage. The Robotaxi is here! It is definitely Cybertruck-inspired.

19:53 PT – Ok, the event’s starting. Tesla just posted a disclaimer/disclosure. That’s new. Franz is taking the stage. “We’re here to experience a future that’s closer than you think,” Franz said.

19:45 PT – Nope, still waiting. X live viewers are now up to 2.3 million and YouTube’s livestream is up to 107k now though.

19:44 PT – Ok, the music has stopped in the livestream. Perhaps the event is starting now.

19:41 PT – Elon Musk’s kids have chosen this opportunity to play in front of the stage. They seem to be having tons of fun.

19:38 PT – Elon Musk has confirmed that the attendee’s medical emergency has been addressed. The event will start shortly.

A person in the crowd had a medical emergency. We have taken care of them and will be starting shortly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2024

19:31 PT – Elon Musk seems ready, if any.

Elon is about to walk out pic.twitter.com/oqJFHM1Nsu — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 11, 2024

19:30 PT – Looks like the medical emergency is over. The attendee is reportedly back on their feet, and medics are now clearing out.

19:24 PT – Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla is taking care of the attendee who had a medical emergency before officially starting the event.

A person in the crowd had a medical emergency, so we’re taking care of them before starting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2024

19:21 PT – Unfortunately, someone seems to have passed out. Emergency responders are catering to the attendee. Hope the attendee is alright.

Hope he’s okay. pic.twitter.com/WQiSEHWQY0 — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 11, 2024

19:18 PT – The X livestream now has 1.1 million viewers. 105k on YouTube.

19:15 PT – The event is now 15 minutes late. This is not very surprising since Tesla tends to start its events late. The anticipation is notable, though. In the event’s livestream, 882k are tuned in on X and another 101k are tuned in to YouTube.

19:13 PT – Thanks so much for the shoutout Steve! You rock!

Casually hanging with @FutureJurvetson during what might be the biggest day in @Tesla history! https://t.co/Puf9dRPEld — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 11, 2024

So funny!! Yes

I had not noticed but they are filming right behind me. Go Teslarati! — Steve Jurvetson (@FutureJurvetson) October 11, 2024

19:10 PT – Now there are two helicopters hovering overhead!

A second helicopter 🚁 has arrived at Warner Bros.



We are at a movie studio after all — maybe it's Tom Cruise or Robert Downey Jr? pic.twitter.com/lxZ7WVz5fL — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 11, 2024

19:08 PT – The Musk family are here to support Elon. Hello there, Kimbal and Tosca! Mom Maye Musk is here too.

19:03 PT – If the Cybertruck unveiling gave “Blade Runner” vibes, the Robotaxi event is definitely giving “Westworld” vibes. Futuristic, but not dystopian. I personally prefer it.

Hella smoke at the Tesla Robotaxi event



Sick vibes. pic.twitter.com/QBYW50uelr — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 11, 2024

19:00 PT – The livestream is live! Let’s go! On the other hand, these graphics are starting to become a standard for Tesla events.

18:59 PT – One minute to go, everyone!

18:58 PT – There will most definitely be demonstration rides tonight, as per Elon Musk.

Wild rides tonight (literally) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2024

18:56 PT – Tesla sure knows how to entertain its guests. Good vibes all around.

No signs of Optimus serving drinks just yet… #werobot pic.twitter.com/LXISpBgPWd — Kim Java (@ItsKimJava) October 11, 2024

18:54 PT – Tesla set up its stage behind a road. Attendees speculate that this road may be where the Robotaxi will come out.

Tesla Robotaxi will come out here most likely pic.twitter.com/QdBNdC9vDp — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 11, 2024

18:50 PT – Tesla knows what it’s doing. We haven’t seen a party like this in a while. Last nine minutes!

Extraordinary is the passing grade — Tesla (@Tesla) October 11, 2024

18:46 PT – Tesla is LOCKED IN on this event. So. Much. Attention. To. Detail.

Awesome details around the studio. Tesla went all out pic.twitter.com/CFyMYX1u89 — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) October 11, 2024

18:45 PT – It’s 15 minutes before the remarks at “We, Robot” are expected to start, and the energy is positively electric. Unveiling the Robotaxi at Warner Brothers Studios Burbank may have been a genius move, because the vibe here is real.

Check out the YouTube livestream of the event below.

LIVE BLOG: Tesla 10/10 “We, Robot” Robotaxi unveiling event