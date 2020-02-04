Tesla's biggest bull stands firm on TSLA, gets 6,000% gains from options bets

No one could ever accuse ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood of being a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull who does not walk the walk. Being one of Tesla’s most prominent supporters, Wood is deep into her investment with the electric car maker, and this shows in ARK Invest’s TSLA holdings. Wood’s conviction has also paid off, with the ARK CEO netting a 6,000% gain from TSLA options bets that she personally made last year.

Wood noted in a statement to Benzinga that her strategy is quite simple: when something does not make sense, she takes action. Last year, that exact circumstance happened. Tesla shares dropped to the $170 to $180 per share despite the company improving its Model 3 production output and Elon Musk becoming more tempered on Twitter. During this time, Wood stated that she believed auto the industry did not really understand Tesla fully. The whole scenario presented a unique opportunity for ARK.

Eventually, ARK could not purchase any more TSLA shares because the firm had already reached its 10% cap with the company. Realizing the existing opportunity, Wood opted to take action herself, buying TSLA call options for her personal account. This was a risky move on the ARK CEO’s part, as options require a stock to move a specific price point at a set expiration date.

Wood ended up purchasing January 21 $460 calls when they were trading between $5 and $10. And amidst Tesla’s monster bull run that saw the stock end Monday’s trading at an all-time high of $780 per share, these very same contracts are now trading at about $327. With this, Wood’s trade has potentially generated more than 6,000% worth of returns.

Wood remains as bullish as ever on TSLA stock, especially in the long-term. In a statement, she noted the Tesla still has room to grow, and the company is poised to fend off competition from more experienced rivals, some of which are expected to be released within the next few years.

“This is an exponential growth stock, growth company. And we’ve lived in a linear growth world for so long, with the law of large numbers pulling growth rates down, that people find it hard to understand what exponential growth is. Last year when the Tesla killers came out, Audi, Taycan, and Jaguar, when they came out, you know, that’s right in their category. And Tesla’s market share of the electric vehicle market went up, not down. It went up to 18%,” Wood said.

Disclosure: I have no ownership in shares of TSLA and have no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.