Tesla's monster bull run continues as TSLA soars past $880 in Tuesday pre-market

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) monster rally, which saw the electric car maker end Monday’s trading with a 19.89% gain at $780 per share, is not showing any signs of stopping. During Tuesday’s pre-market, Tesla shares actually touched the $900 per share level, a new record for the electric car maker.

This is incredibly remarkable for a company that, just a few quarters ago, was trading at around $180 per share. During that time, Tesla critics and short-sellers were dominating the narrative, and many alleged that the Silicon Valley-based electric car maker was at a terminal decline. It may be strange today, but the narrative then was that Tesla had a serious problem for its vehicles, and Model 3 sales are about to tank across the globe.

Tesla breached $900/share in early morning trading. At this rate ARK's Cathy Wood seems like a pessimist. pic.twitter.com/Y0qQFxUqiV — Carsonight (@carsonight) February 4, 2020

The opposite proved to be true, of course. Following a surprise profit in the third quarter of 2019, Tesla shares recovered and started a massive bull run that continues well into this day. Tesla Model 3 sales also remained strong across multiple regions. Over this time, Tesla shares broke through several barriers, including the once-famed $420 stock price quoted by CEO Elon Musk during his short-lived attempt to take Tesla private back in 2018.

Things only accelerated when Tesla posted profits for Q4 2019, with the company registering $7.38 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $2.14, beating the Street’s estimates. This new milestone, which was augmented by recent breakthroughs such as the start of local Made-in-China Model 3 production and deliveries in Giga Shanghai, only helped push TSLA stock further, culminating in Monday’s massive 19.89% surge.

$TSLA retains the number one spot for the largest domestic short. pic.twitter.com/58GZ4sIBlc — Ihor Dusaniwsky (@ihors3) February 3, 2020

What is rather remarkable is that according to S3 Partners Managing Director of Predictive Analytics Ihor Dusaniwsky, Tesla actually remains heavily shorted. Despite an accumulated loss of over $21 billion since Tesla went public, short-sellers appear to be holding on and doubling down on their positions. This means that inasmuch as Tesla’s stock has risen drastically, a real short squeeze, which would involve mass numbers of short-sellers being forced out of their positions, is yet to happen.

Tesla stock is being backed by some serious momentum. Apart from the start of local Model 3 deliveries in China from its Giga Shanghai facility, the company’s Model Y program has also been accelerated, with the crossover now expected to begin deliveries in the next few months. This is far earlier than the company’s initial estimates, which listed the Model Y’s deliveries to start in late 2020 instead. Tesla’s battery partner Panasonic has also posted its first quarterly profit from its business with the electric car maker, ultimately curbing speculations that the relationship of the American company and the Japanese firm were in rocky waters.

With an hour to go before markets open, Tesla stock is trading up 13.44% at $884.84 during Tuesday’s pre-market.

Disclosure: I have no ownership in shares of TSLA and have no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.