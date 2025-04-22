Investor's Corner
Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2025 earnings: What to expect
Tesla stock reached as high as $488.54 per share in 2024, though it is trading at around $240 per share as of writing.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expected to release its first quarter 2025 results after markets close today, April 22, 2025.
At 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, executives such as CEO Elon Musk will also be holding a Company Update and the Q1 2025 earnings call.
Tesla Q1 Deliveries and Production
Tesla missed estimates in the first quarter, with the company delivering a total of 336,681 vehicles worldwide. A total of 362,615 vehicles were also produced during this period.
While the delivery results of Tesla’s electric vehicle business were subpar in Q1 2025, the company’s energy division exhibited strong performance during the quarter, deploying a total of 10.4 GWh worth of energy storage products.
Earnings Estimates
As noted in a Forbes report, expectations are high that Tesla will report a gain of $0.35/share on $21.85 billion in revenue. Whisper numbers, however, reportedly suggest that the electric vehicle maker will only post a gain of $0.31 per share.
Analysts polled by the FactSet, however, expect Tesla to see an EPS of $0.41 per share on revenues of $21.27 billion, as noted in an Investors’ Business Daily report.
Tesla Stock So Far
Tesla stock reached as high as $488.54 per share in 2024, though it is trading at around $240 per share as of writing. Tesla stock has been naturally volatile, however, so it is prone to notable moves depending on its Q1 earnings.
If the numbers are good, Tesla stock could easily gap up, but if they are disappointing, it would not be surprising if TSLA shares gap down.
FSD, New Vehicle Updates
Tesla is expected to launch a dedicated robotaxi service this June in Austin, Texas. The company has also been hinting at more affordable models that will be launched in the first half of 2025. Expectations are high that CEO Elon Musk will share some updates on these projects, particularly the rollout of Tesla’s FSD Unsupervised system.
Elon Musk
Tesla sits at a ‘crossroads,’ Wedbush says by listing six negatives
Wedbush is still bullish on Tesla, but says Elon Musk needs to make a choice between DOGE and the car company.
According to Wedbush, Tesla is sitting at a “crossroads” as it nears its Q1 2025 Earnings Call on Tuesday.
Although the company’s Earnings Calls have been primarily focused on the financials and accomplishments of the past quarter, Tesla is approaching this one differently.
Tesla has even said that this Earnings Call will feature a “company update,” and as most believe it will detail plans for future models and production timelines, others have different expectations and beliefs over what could be said.
Tesla still on track to release more affordable models in 1H25
Wedbush’s Dan Ives believes Tesla is at a crossroads and outlined his six biggest concerns for the company since CEO Elon Musk took on a role within the White House at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE):
- Tesla has now unfortunately become a political symbol globally of the Trump Administration/DOGE
- Tesla’s stock has been crushed since Trump stepped back into the White House
- Brand damage to Musk/Tesla resulted in a terrible 1Q delivery number, with much lower 2025 deliveries on the horizon
- Protests and violence against Tesla dealerships/owners have erupted around the globe
- 25% auto tariffs have been enacted, delaying future lower-cost models for Tesla, even though Musk is vocally against the tariffs for obvious reasons
- Potentially 15%-20% permanent demand destruction for future Tesla buyers due to the brand damage Musk has created with DOGE
Ives has held onto the idea that Musk’s involvement has made Tesla synonymous with the Trump administration, but that only seems to be true for those who share ideologies that oppose what the White House is doing.
Others are able to differentiate between the two, noting that Tesla is not a Trump organization, and vice versa.
Of course, there are negative sides to Musk splitting his time between the two and having ties to the President. Politically, it is hard to appease everyone.
Despite this, Wedbush’s Ives said the firm still remains bullish on Tesla:
“So why stay bullish? It’s a great question. We believe Tesla along with Nvidia are two of the most disruptive technology companies on the globe over the coming years. The unparalleled innovation, engineering scale, autonomous roadmap, and robotics future will unleash massive valuation upside over the coming years in our view. BUT….Musk needs to leave the government, take a major step back on DOGE, and get back to being CEO of Tesla full-time. Tesla is Musk and Musk is Tesla….and anyone that thinks the brand damage Musk has inflicted is not a real thing….spend some time speaking to car buyers in the US, Europe, and Asia…you will think differently after those discussions.”
Ives said that Musk needs to lay out the timing and rollout plans for the unsupervised Full Self-Driving and for the affordable vehicle platform, which was set for release in the first half of the year.
Investor's Corner
Tesla “best positioned” for Trump tariffs among automakers: analyst
Ives has a price target of $315 per share for the electric vehicle maker.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recently shared his thoughts about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) amidst the Trump administration’s tariffs. As per Ives, Tesla is best-positioned relative to its rivals when it comes to the ongoing tariff issue.
Ives has a price target of $315 per share for the electric vehicle maker.
Best Positioned
During an interview with Yahoo Finance, the segment’s hosts asked about his thoughts on Tesla, especially considering Musk’s work with the Trump administration. Musk has previously stated that the effects of tariffs on Tesla are significant due to parts that are imported from abroad.
“When it comes to the tariff issue, they are actually best positioned relative to the Detroit Big Three and others and obviously foreign automakers. Still impacted, Musk has talked about that, in terms of just auto parts,” Ives stated.
China and Musk
Ives also stated that ultimately, a big factor for Tesla in the coming months may be the Chinese market’s reactions to its tariff war. He also noted that the next few quarters will be pivotal for Tesla considering the brand damage that Elon Musk has incited due to his politics and work with the Trump administration.
“When it comes to Tesla, I think the worry is where does retaliatory look like in China, in terms of buying domestic. I think that’s something that’s a play. And they have a pivotal six months head, in terms of what everything we see in Austin, autonomous, and the buildout.
“But the brand issues that Musk self-inflicted is dealing with in terms of demand destruction in Europe and the US. And that’s why this is a key few quarters ahead for Tesla and also for Musk to make, in my opinion, the right decision to take a step back from the administration,” Ives noted.
Investor's Corner
Tesla negativity “priced into the stock at its current levels:” CFRA analyst
The CFRA analyst has given Tesla a price target of $360 per share.
In recent comments to the Schwab Network, CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson stated that a lot of the “negative sentiment towards Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is priced into the stock at its current levels.”
The CFRA analyst has given Tesla a price target of $360 per share.
Q1 A Low Point in Sales
The CFRA analyst stated that Tesla’s auto sales likely bottomed last quarter, as noted in an Insider Monkey report. This was, Nelson noted, due to Q1 typically being the “weakest quarter for automakers.” He also highlighted that all four of Tesla’s vehicle factories across the globe were idled in the first quarter.
While Nelson highlighted the company’s changeover to the new Model Y as a factor in Q1, he also acknowledged the effects of CEO Elon Musk’s politics. The analyst noted that while Tesla lost customers due to Musk’s political opinions, the electric vehicle maker has also gained some new customers in the process.
CFRA’s Optimistic Stance
Nelson also highlighted that Tesla’s battery storage business has been growing steadily over the years, ending its second-best quarter in Q1 2025. The analyst noted that Tesla Energy has higher margins than the company’s electric vehicle business, and Tesla itself has a very strong balance sheet.
The CFRA analyst also predicted that Tesla could gain market share in the United States because it has less exposure to the Trump administration’s tariffs. Teslas are the most American-made vehicles in the country, so the Trump tariffs’ effects on the company will likely be less notable compared to other automakers that produce their cars abroad.
Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2025 earnings: What to expect
Ukraine seeks Starlink alternatives from the EU
Rivian Boosts AI Strategy with Cohere CEO’s Board Appointment
Tesla rolls out new, more affordable trim of the Model Y Juniper in U.S.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s simple message to vandals
Tesla shares Optimus’ improved walk in new update video
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
I took a Tesla new Model Y Demo Drive – Here’s what I learned
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla’s Giga Texas vehicles now drive themselves to outbound lot
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla adding new safety features for improved emergency detection
-
News2 weeks ago
NIO Hong Kong shares rise as CATL eyes stake
-
News2 weeks ago
Elon Musk’s X tightens rules on parody accounts
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla cleared of some claims in Blade Runner lawsuit
-
News2 weeks ago
Elon Musk reportedly appealed to Trump over aggressive tariff policy: WaPo
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla China focuses on exports as Q2 begins