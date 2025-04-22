Tesla Model Y gets five-year, zero-interest financing deal in China

Tesla has launched a five-year, zero-interest financing deal for the new Model Y in China.

The program was announced by the electric vehicle maker through its official Weibo account.

Model Y Financing Program Details

The new five-year, zero-interest financing deal is available through June 30, and it applies to all Model Y variants, the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and long-range all-wheel-drive (AWD), which start at 263,500 yuan ($36,300) and 313,500 yuan ($42,950), respectively. Buyers can qualify for the program by paying a down payment of as low as 79,900 yuan ($10,950), with monthly payments starting at 3,060 yuan ($420).

It should be noted that prior to the recently announced program, Tesla China had offered a three-year, zero-interest financing deal for the new Model Y RWD and AWD.

New Model Y Sales So Far

Tesla’s new five-year, zero-interest financing program comes amidst heightened competition in China’s electric vehicle sector. For context, the company sold 74,127 vehicles domestically in March, up 18.8% year-over-year, as noted in a CNEV Post report. From this number, the Model Y accounted for 48,189 deliveries.

During the week of April 14-20, Tesla China also saw 6,800 new vehicle registrations, suggesting that Giga Shanghai is focusing on exports this month.

For the week of April 14-20, China reported 6.8k insurance registrations for Tesla. 🇨🇳



The week is up 26.0% from last week and +31.2% year-over-year. The quarter is -32.3% QoQ and +19.5% YoY. This quarter is -44.5% vs. 24Q3 the best quarter after 3 weeks. YTD is at +3.4% YoY.… pic.twitter.com/zbFHFEB40L— Roland Pircher (@piloly) April 22, 2025

Other Updates And Incentives

Tesla China also extended an 8,000-yuan insurance subsidy for the Model 3 through April 30. A five-year, zero-interest financing program was launched for the all-electric sedan as well. To qualify, buyers would have to pay a down payment of as low as 79,900 yuan ($10,950), with monthly payments starting at 2,460 yuan ($340).

A new Star Diamond Black paint option for both the Model Y and Model 3 was also announced. Delivery times remain steady as well, with the Model Y RWD seeing a 2-4 week wait time and the Model Y Long Range AWD seeing a 3-5 week wait time. The Model 3 is listed with a 1-3 week wait time for all its variants.