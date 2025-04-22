Elon Musk
xAI poised for funding surge as Musk seeks “proper value” for AI startup: report
The report was initially shared by CNBC’s David Faber during a segment on the Faber Report.
During a recent investor call, Elon Musk reportedly hinted at a major valuation adjustment for his artificial intelligence startup, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO stating that he was looking to put a “proper value” on xAI.
The report was initially shared by CNBC’s David Faber during a segment on the Faber Report.
Investor Call Sparks Speculation
Citing sources who were reportedly involved in the call, Faber noted that while Musk did not specifically state that he was looking to initiate another funding round, his comments about a “proper valuation” for xAI were interpreted by Faber’s sources that xAI may be setting the stage for a notable capital raise in the near future.
“Let me give you some takeaways from the call itself. It was with a number of the companies, the investors in xAI going over a number of important things, that included the closing of the X transaction… Remember, xAI and X are now one company valuing X at $33 billion going in. xAI had a value of as much as $80 billion.
“What I’ve heard is the company is setting up for another capital raise of great significance… But on the call, Musk is quoted as having said, ‘We’re going to put a proper value on the company in reference to xAI,’ and people took that to mean, and again this is speculation, that they will have a large raise,” Faber stated.
xAI’s Growth and Ambitions
Launched in July 2023, xAI introduced its Grok chatbot to challenge Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In March, Musk merged xAI with X. “xAI and X’s futures are intertwined,” Musk wrote on X. “Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent.”
The merger leverages X’s data to train Grok, boosting xAI’s competitive edge. xAI has also made a lot of headway in the artificial intelligence space, thanks in part to its speed, which allowed it to set up Colossus, a supercomputer cluster comprised of 100,000 GPUs, in just 122 days. Colossus has since been expanded to 200,000 GPUs, and plans are underway to expand the supercomputer even further.
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms time spent with DOGE will drop ‘significantly’
Musk said he will likely remain with DOGE until the end of President Trump’s term, but would scale back his work ‘significantly’ to focus on Tesla.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed today during the company’s Q1 2025 Earnings Call that his time allocation to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will drop “significantly,” as he will now turn more of his attention back to the automaker.
“I believe the right thing to do is to fight the waste and fraud and get the country back on track…I think it’s critical work,” Musk said on the call, before stating that his time allocation to DOGE would drop back considerably in May.
Musk said that just one or two days per week would be spent tending to government affairs. The remainder of his time will be dedicated to Tesla’s efforts, which, in the near term, include the launch of the Cybercab, a Robotaxi platform in Austin, and several affordable models that will be available in the first half of the year.
🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk announces his work with DOGE “mostly done”:
“I believe the right thing to do is to fight the waste and fraud and get the country back on track…I think it’s critical work.”
He confirms that his time allocation to DOGE will drop “significantly,” but does… pic.twitter.com/KmUrETGIwA
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 22, 2025
Musk clarified that he would likely remain on the DOGE team for the remainder of President Trump’s term, but he will be significantly less focused on the government, and more attention will be spent toward Tesla.
It’s a big sigh of relief for Tesla investors and analysts, as many, including Wedbush’s Dan Ives, said that a move needed to be made or the company could continue to feel the significant ramifications of Musk’s lack of attention.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Elon Musk
Tesla sits at a ‘crossroads,’ Wedbush says by listing six negatives
Wedbush is still bullish on Tesla, but says Elon Musk needs to make a choice between DOGE and the car company.
According to Wedbush, Tesla is sitting at a “crossroads” as it nears its Q1 2025 Earnings Call on Tuesday.
Although the company’s Earnings Calls have been primarily focused on the financials and accomplishments of the past quarter, Tesla is approaching this one differently.
Tesla has even said that this Earnings Call will feature a “company update,” and as most believe it will detail plans for future models and production timelines, others have different expectations and beliefs over what could be said.
Tesla still on track to release more affordable models in 1H25
Wedbush’s Dan Ives believes Tesla is at a crossroads and outlined his six biggest concerns for the company since CEO Elon Musk took on a role within the White House at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE):
- Tesla has now unfortunately become a political symbol globally of the Trump Administration/DOGE
- Tesla’s stock has been crushed since Trump stepped back into the White House
- Brand damage to Musk/Tesla resulted in a terrible 1Q delivery number, with much lower 2025 deliveries on the horizon
- Protests and violence against Tesla dealerships/owners have erupted around the globe
- 25% auto tariffs have been enacted, delaying future lower-cost models for Tesla, even though Musk is vocally against the tariffs for obvious reasons
- Potentially 15%-20% permanent demand destruction for future Tesla buyers due to the brand damage Musk has created with DOGE
Ives has held onto the idea that Musk’s involvement has made Tesla synonymous with the Trump administration, but that only seems to be true for those who share ideologies that oppose what the White House is doing.
Others are able to differentiate between the two, noting that Tesla is not a Trump organization, and vice versa.
Of course, there are negative sides to Musk splitting his time between the two and having ties to the President. Politically, it is hard to appease everyone.
Despite this, Wedbush’s Ives said the firm still remains bullish on Tesla:
“So why stay bullish? It’s a great question. We believe Tesla along with Nvidia are two of the most disruptive technology companies on the globe over the coming years. The unparalleled innovation, engineering scale, autonomous roadmap, and robotics future will unleash massive valuation upside over the coming years in our view. BUT….Musk needs to leave the government, take a major step back on DOGE, and get back to being CEO of Tesla full-time. Tesla is Musk and Musk is Tesla….and anyone that thinks the brand damage Musk has inflicted is not a real thing….spend some time speaking to car buyers in the US, Europe, and Asia…you will think differently after those discussions.”
Ives said that Musk needs to lay out the timing and rollout plans for the unsupervised Full Self-Driving and for the affordable vehicle platform, which was set for release in the first half of the year.
Elon Musk
Barclays cuts Tesla price target, questions Musk’s White House role
Barclays cuts Tesla price target and warns that Elon Musk’s Trump ties are a “code red” for the TSLA’s brand.
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock price target was slashed 15% by Barclays to $275 from $325. Barclays analysts cited weaker fundamentals and challenges in achieving 2025 unit volume growth as reasons for cutting Tesla’s price target. The firm retained an equal weight rating on TSLA, noting that CEO Elon Musk could shift sentiment during the upcoming Q1 earnings call.
Barclays believes Musk’s discussion of Tesla’s robotaxi launch in June could overshadow short-term issues, stating, “good narrative could outweigh weak fundamentals.” The investment bank also commented that Musk’s work with the Trump Administration has become a “code red situation” for Tesla.
Musk’s involvement with President Trump and his administration has caused some waves in the perception of the Tesla brand. Other investment firms also see Musk’s work with the U.S. government as negative for Tesla.
Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives urged Musk to prioritize his CEO role over government involvement. “We also would expect Musk to address his role in the Trump Administration and will be asked about if he plans to stay in an advisory role for the White House,” Ives said. The Wedbush analyst emphasized that Musk must “lay out the timeline/hard facts” for autonomous vehicles, robotics, and production on Tesla’s “new lower-cost vehicle.”
“We view this as a fork in the road time: if Musk leaves the White House, there will be permanent brand damage… But Tesla will have its most important asset and strategic thinker back as full-time CEO to drive the vision, and the long-term story will not be altered. If Musk chooses to stay with the Trump White House, it could change the future of Tesla, and brand damage will grow. A huge week ahead for Musk, Tesla, and investors,” Ives wrote in a note.
Tesla’s stock has faced pressure from Musk’s government ties, tariffs, and lower-than-expected deliveries. However, Benchmark analyst Mickey Legg countered the pessimism, arguing that current concerns over Tesla are exaggerated given the company’s future prospects.
“We believe the recent stock pullback and sales declines, while significant, are overblown considering the near-term issues impacting the company and the scope of opportunities around the corner. After appreciating over 90% to a high of $488 after the Presidential election, the stock has pulled back to sub-$300 levels,” Legg wrote in a note earlier this month.
The Benchmark analyst urged investors to focus on catalysts like robotaxis and new vehicle models. As Tesla’s earnings approach, Musk’s leadership and strategic clarity will be pivotal in addressing investor concerns and shaping the company’s trajectory.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms time spent with DOGE will drop ‘significantly’
LIVE BLOG: Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2025 Company Update and earnings call
Tesla (TSLA) releases first quarter 2025 earnings results
Tesla rolls out new, more affordable trim of the Model Y Juniper in U.S.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s simple message to vandals
Tesla shares Optimus’ improved walk in new update video
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
I took a Tesla new Model Y Demo Drive – Here’s what I learned
-
News2 weeks ago
NIO Hong Kong shares rise as CATL eyes stake
-
News2 weeks ago
Elon Musk’s X tightens rules on parody accounts
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla cleared of some claims in Blade Runner lawsuit
-
News2 weeks ago
Elon Musk reportedly appealed to Trump over aggressive tariff policy: WaPo
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla China focuses on exports as Q2 begins
-
News2 weeks ago
SpaceX takes over Space Force satellite mission from ULA
-
News2 weeks ago
India blocks BYD investments amid China concerns