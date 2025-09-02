News
Tesla is upgrading airbag safety through a crazy software update
“This upgrade builds upon your vehicle’s superior crash protection by now using Tesla Vision to help offer some of the most cutting-edge airbag performance in the event of a frontal crash.”
Tesla is upgrading airbag safety through a crazy software update, which will utilize the company’s vision-first approach to enable better protection in the event of an accident.
Over the years, Tesla has gained an incredible reputation for prioritizing safety in its vehicles, with crash test ratings at the forefront of its engineers’ minds.
This has led to Tesla gaining numerous five-star safety ratings and awards related to safety. It is not just a statistical thing, either. In the real world, we’ve seen Teslas demonstrate some impressive examples of crash safety.
Everything from that glass roof not caving in when a tree falls on it to a Model Y surviving a drive off a cliff has been recorded.
However, Tesla is always looking to improve safety, and unlike most companies, it does not need a physical hardware update to do so. It can enhance features such as crash response and airbag performance through Over-the-Air software updates, which download automatically to the vehicle.
In Tesla’s 2025.32 Software Update, the company is rolling out a Frontal Airbag System Enhancement, which aims to use Tesla Vision, the company’s camera-based approach to self-driving, to keep occupants safe.
The release notes state (via NotaTeslaApp):
“This upgrade builds upon your vehicle’s superior crash protection by now using Tesla Vision to help offer some of the most cutting-edge airbag performance in the event of a frontal crash. Building on top of regulatory and industry crash testing, this release enables front airbags to begin to inflate and restrain occupants earlier, in a way that only Tesla’s integrated systems are capable of doing, making your car safer over time.”
The use of cameras to predict a better time to restrain occupants with seatbelts and inflate airbags prior to a collision is a fantastic way to prevent injuries and limit harm done to those in the vehicle.
The feature is currently limited to the Model Y.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk says this Tesla project will make up vast majority of company value
“~80% of Tesla’s value will be Optimus,” Musk said.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not shied away from the idea that the company’s value is not reliant on its performance as an automaker.
That idea is even more prudent in today’s landscape than ever, especially as Tesla leans more on its prowess as an AI, autonomy, and robotics company rather than one that just makes electric cars.
Musk solidified that point on Monday, as he revealed that he believes the vast majority of Tesla’s valuation will rely on a project that the company has been developing for several years.
The CEO has long discussed how robotics will revolutionize the labor landscape in factories, households, and other workplaces.
He believes Optimus, as it is rolled out in the coming years, will truly take over as the main contributor to Tesla’s valuation, being worth about 80 percent of the company’s total market cap:
Those are the biggest factors.
~80% of Tesla’s value will be Optimus.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2025
This is a point Musk has previously discussed, but he has never listed a specific number in terms of what Optimus could mean to Tesla. In the past, he’s mentioned Optimus’s ability to generate long-term revenue potential, its value to the company, and its impact on the market overall.
Musk has said Optimus has the potential to be worth over $10 trillion in revenue:
“It’s one of those things where I think long term, Optimus will be — Optimus has the potential to be north of $10 trillion in revenue, like it’s really bananas. So, that, you can obviously afford a lot of training compute in that situation. In fact, even $500 billion training compute in that situation would be quite a good deal.”
Optimus has been a main point of discussion amongst analysts who cover the company. Piper Sandler recently released a note that said “Optimus should be moving/staging parts within Tesla’s facilities” by this time next year.
Analysts also said that Optimus could be a major benefit for companies to bring in to handle tedious tasks in manufacturing settings. If it is able to work 18-hour shifts, the firm believes Tesla could price it at $100,000 per unit.
Tesla talks Semi ramp, Optimus, Robotaxi rollout, FSD with Wall Street firm
Other firms, like Morgan Stanley, have said Tesla could replace its own staff by 10 percent with Optimus, saving the company $2.5 billion.
News
Tesla appears to be mulling a Cyber SUV design
In a new video titled “Sustainable Abundance,” Tesla was showing the Cybercab clay models being autonomously molded. In the back, there are very clearly several models of a Cybertruck-inspired SUV:
Tesla appears to be mulling a Cyber SUV design, which would encapsulate the stainless steel exoskeleton of the Cybertruck but with elements of an SUV.
The company has been hearing from consumers and fans for some time that it is in need of a full-size SUV in its lineup.
Tesla is missing one type of vehicle in its lineup and fans want it fast
The Model X is more compact than what people are looking for, and although the company has said its focus for some time would be on developing affordable models and the Cybercab, which only enables two-passenger travel, it appears that it may be considering other options.
In a new video titled “Sustainable Abundance,” Tesla was showing the Cybercab clay models being autonomously molded. In the back, there are very clearly several models of a Cybertruck-inspired SUV:
BREAKING: Tesla has revealed a Cyber SUV model in their new “Sustainable Abundance” video.
The mini models can be seen in the back of the Tesla design studio behind the clay Cybercab in the video. Whether Tesla will release a Cyber SUV remains to be seen, but based on these… pic.twitter.com/tEhckWBHvC
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 1, 2025
This would not be the first time Tesla has placed projects it is developing in the back of a promotional video, as it did something similar when it was unveiling the improvements it made to the new Model Y earlier this year.
It appeared to show two new body styles sitting in the back under car covers:
View this post on Instagram
There are two things that could prevent this from becoming a future, developed product that reaches the market. One of them seems to be a definitive no, but Tesla’s plans could certainly change, especially given the strong push from fans for this type of vehicle.
Tesla said it wouldn’t build a Stainless Steel exoskeleton vehicle again
Tesla said in its Q4 2024 Shareholder Deck that Cybertruck’s stainless steel exoskeleton would not be used in future vehicles in the top line:
This seems like a definitive no in terms of developing an SUV based on Cybertruck’s aesthetics. However, that could always change.
Tesla’s main focus in autonomy currently
Developing an SUV of this size has been previously dismissed by Tesla, as its focus is on autonomy, AI, and robotics. However, it will still need to develop attractive and useful vehicles that address a large market, and the United States has a strong affinity for SUVs and crossovers.
It seems totally feasible that Tesla could bring this type of vehicle to market to appease the many fans who have called for the company to build it. Tesla has not committed to anything at this point, which is the most important thing to remember.
News
Tesla receives European Ecolabel (EMAS) seal for Giga Berlin-Brandenburg
The EMAS seal highlights Tesla’s existing environmental measures in the facility.
Tesla has been awarded the European Ecolabel (EMAS) seal for Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg.
The EMAS seal highlights Tesla’s existing environmental measures in the facility, such as extensive reforestation efforts and reduced water usage. It also emphasizes Tesla’s commitment to improve its environmental initiatives.
Giga Berlin’s environmental initiatives
The EMAS (Eco-Management and Audit Scheme) seal is a long-term environmental management system that focuses on compliance with regulations and improving environmental performance, as noted in a Tagesspiegel report.
Plant manager André Thierig noted that Tesla has already planted over 2 million trees to replace the trees that have been felled to make way for Giga Berlin. Tesla is also targeting an additional 5 to 15 MW peak solar capacity this year to make the plant more sustainable. “We will continue to promote photovoltaics in the future,” he said.
Giga Berlin’s consumption and energy use
In 2024, Giga Berlin consumed about 419,503 MWh of energy, with electricity accounting for more than half, followed by natural gas. The facility is looking to lower natural gas use by redirecting the use of process heating water via waste heat. Water consumption was listed at 2.16 cubic meters per vehicle, significantly below the industry average of 3.5.
This year, Tesla Giga Berlin is looking to recycle 90% of the Model Y plant’s process wastewater. Around 11,000 employees currently work at Giga Berlin, which produces 5,000 vehicles per week or roughly 250,000 units annually.
Certification welcomed but not without criticism
The EMAS program requires companies to disclose resource use, emissions, and improvement plans. Over 40 companies in Brandenburg have EMAS certification.
Brandenburg’s Environment Minister Minister Hanka Mittelstädt (SPD) described Tesla as a role model for the region. “Everything is public, and that also creates a certain amount of trust,” she said, noting that Tesla is a “beacon” in the industry.
Monique Zweig, Managing Director of the East Brandenburg Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK), shared her optimism in a comment to rbb24. “At Tesla, you can see that climate goals go hand in hand with industry,” Zweig stated.
Unsurprisingly, local activists expressed skepticism. The Association for Nature and Landscape in Brandenburg, which is against Tesla, questioned whether the certification could be used as “greenwashing.”
The group also alleged that the certificate could pave the way for weaker oversight for the EV maker. “The seal is ‘greenwashing’ to portray the company as more environmentally friendly,” spokesperson Steffen Schorcht noted.
