Tesla Cybertruck earns five-star safety rating from NHTSA

The Tesla Cybertruck has earned the highest overall safety rating possible from the top automotive regulator in the U.S., following the agency’s crash testing procedure with the pickup.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has awarded the Tesla Cybertruck with a five-star safety rating following its crash tests of the electric vehicle (EV), as detailed in a report from the agency released this week. The NHTSA’s crash testing combines results from frontal and side crashes, along with measuring the vehicle’s risk of rolling over.

The Cybertruck earned five stars in both the frontal and side crash categories and a four-star rating in the rollover category, all of which resulted in a five-star rating overall.

The agency says its frontal crash rating combines driver and front passenger barrier ratings to determine the category’s overall score, while the side crash looks at side barrier and side pole ratings, along with combined ratings looking at crashworthiness from both the front and rear seats. The NHTSA also rated the Cybertruck with a 12.4-percent rollover risk, which earned the EV four stars overall for rollover resistance.

You can see a few photos from the Cybertruck’s crash tests below, courtesy of the NHTSA.

These are the first Cybertruck crash test ratings released by the NHTSA since the vehicle was launched in November 2023. While the vast majority of vehicles are tested upon their release to consumers, the Cybertruck was not, though it was found to be compliant through internal crash testing performed by Tesla.

You can view the NHTSA’s full technical report for the Cybertruck’s frontal crash here, or check out the technical report for the side crash ratings here.

