Tesla uses Sydney Sweeney ad controversy to flex its car seat testing strategy

Tesla has a knack for making light of a situation. As tensions seem to be high over American Eagle’s latest jeans ad featuring Hollywood it girl Sydney Sweeney, the automaker saw it as a grand opportunity to show off its seat testing.

Tesla builds and does quality control on its own car seats, and they have been built at a factory just down the street from the Fremont Factory for some time. It also performs quality testing in-house.

Outside of the Tesla world, there is a strange controversy going on with Sydney Sweeney and her recent ad for American Eagle, where she describes her “good jeans.” Some see it as a commercial for jeans, others see it as something else, perhaps a political statement of some sort by the clothing maker.

Nevertheless, Tesla is making light of the joke and using it as a chance to show off its in-house seat testing, stating, “Our seats robot also has great jeans.”

Here’s the post:

Our seats robot also has great jeans pic.twitter.com/BCVJEtxbnD — Tesla (@Tesla) July 30, 2025

Tesla went on to refer to the robot as “Sydney Seatney.”

It is nice to see some companies still have a sense of humor, and as the controversy over a seemingly innocuous ad for a pair of jeans continues to rage on, it will be interesting to see who comes after Tesla for this one. It will obviously draw some attention.

The video here is actually from 2019, and not from recently. The robot and machine used in this testing phase simulate long-term use. This is one of the most crucial testing processes the seats go through during the quality assurance phase.