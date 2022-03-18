The Boring Company starts negotiations for San Antonio, Texas Loop

By

The Boring Company (TBC) started negotiations with the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority (RMA) after board members voted to conduct a feasibility study into the project.

The Boring Company was one of two finalists for the San Antonio transportation project. According to the San Antonio Express News, the other company bidding for the project was Bexar Automated Transport (BAT), which proposed an electric bus system that would travel through elevated and underground tracks.

TBC’s proposal called for twin underground tunnels that Tesla vehicles could pass through, transporting riders between the San Antonio International Airport and downtown.

Both companies presented their proposals to the Alamo RMA. The decision seemed to depend on finances.

“The Board has continually sought innovative ways to finance transportation projects to ensure a bright future for the community in a way that bridges technology and accelerates the delivery of needed projects. Today’s Board action is the first of many discussions towards relieving congestion instead of waiting years,” stated Board Chair Mike Lynd.

San Antonio Loop Negotiations

Lynd emphasized that the last voting round did not solidify the project’s future, but rather marked the beginning of negotiations between The Boring Company and Alamo RMA. The Boring Company will meet with Alamo RMA staff in the coming weeks.

TBC estimated that the San Antonio Loop project would cost from $247 million to $289 million in total — although the company noted that these are “very rough” estimates — for a Loop between the airport and downtown. The board may decide to add more stations in the future.

According to Bexar County Engineer Renee Green, The Boring Company believes it could start construction in 12 months and complete the first phase in 18 months. TBC estimates that the entire twin tunnel system would be complete in 36 months.

Staff-written documents revealed that the company is willing to finance between $27 million and $45 million for the first phase. Before negotiations started, The Boring Company said it would self-finance the entire project and turn it over to the Alamo RMA once the Loop was complete. The Boring Company might operate and maintain the San Antonio Loop for the Alamo RMA under a lease agreement similar to its deal with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) for the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

The Boring Company starts negotiations for San Antonio, Texas Loop