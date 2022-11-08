Twitter sees all-time high user growth amid Musk’s takeover: report

By

Elon Musk may be neck-deep in controversies following his Twitter acquisition, but his presence as the social media company’s owner seems to be positively affecting the platform to some degree. As per recent reports and Musk’s own posts on Twitter, the company’s recent daily user growth hit all-time highs during his first full week as the owner of the platform.

Interestingly enough, mainstream media reports over the past few days have pushed the idea that users are leaving Twitter en masse since Musk took over the company. These reports came following a post from the MIT Technology Review, which noted that Bot Sentinel estimates suggest that over 875,000 users deactivated their accounts between October 27 and November 1, while half a million more were suspended. Other reports also pushed the idea that Twitter was losing its users to rival Mastodon.

Twitter’s own records, however, seem to tell a different story. Citing a company document, The Verge recently reported that since Musk’s takeover, Twitter’s monetizable daily user (mDAU) growth has accelerated to over 20%. “Twitter’s largest market, the US, is growing even more quickly,” an internal FAQ obtained by the publication reportedly noted. Twitter has reportedly added over 15 million mDAUs since the start of the second quarter as well, “crossing the quarter billion mark.”

If such figures reflect Twitter’s reporting of data while it was public, and if they are accurate, it would suggest that the social media platform has not experienced a widespread exodus of users just yet. Musk, for his part, also shared some images that supported the documents retrieved by the publication. In a response on Twitter, Musk posted visuals that showed the company’s global mDAU rolling 7-day average and US mDAU rolling 7-day average increasing substantially.

That being said, there is an exodus of sorts happening on Twitter — in the form of advertisers that have left the platform following Musk’s takeover. Musk had spoken of a notable drop in Twitter’s revenue due to what he noted was “activist groups pressuring advertisers.” The departure of the advertisers after Musk took over Twitter was quite interesting, seeing as the social media platform had been problematic long before the Tesla CEO’s takeover.

Earlier this year, for example, Twitter faced a lawsuit after the company reportedly refused to remove pornographic content involving children, even after the child and his parents sent requests to the company in an attempt to remove the videos. No mass exodus of advertisers happened despite the shocking lawsuit.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Twitter sees all-time high user growth amid Musk’s takeover: report