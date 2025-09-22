UK Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey accuses Elon Musk of “crimes” on X

Tesla has made a big change in terms of its ordering process to reflect the new rules regarding the $7,500 EV tax credit, which the IRS adjusted the rules to just a few weeks ago.

The EV tax credit is set to expire on September 30, bringing an end to a program that has been widely advantageous to consumers and automakers, helping to incentivize the purchase of a sustainable powertrain for those who qualify.

However, the rules and language regarding the tax credit were adjusted slightly a few weeks ago. Previously, the tax credit was only available to those who took delivery of their vehicle by September 30, something Tesla was sure to be transparent about on its website:

In late August, the IRS slightly adjusted the rules to reflect that those who are purchasing their EV outright do not need to take delivery by September 30. Instead, those consumers now need to enter a written binding contract and have a “nominal” down payment on the car to qualify.

The agency said:

“For purposes of sections 25E, 30D, and 45W, a vehicle is ‘acquired’ as of the date a written binding contract is entered into and a payment has been made. A payment includes a nominal down payment or a vehicle trade-in.”

This adjustment was greatly appreciated by many, as Tesla had previously suggested ordering and purchasing from inventory instead of a custom build. This led some consumers to settle for a trim, color, or features that they did not necessarily want as their first choice.

The new rules allow the order to be placed by September 30, and delivery can occur afterward. Leasing does not qualify for this offer, as delivery must take place before September 30 to receive the tax credit.

For outright purchases, however, customers can place an order until September 30 and still receive the tax credit, even though delivery could occur after that date.

Tesla has now made a big adjustment to the language on its website to reflect this:

🚨 Tesla has changed the language on its website to reflect the new IRS rules: “Order by September 30 to qualify” pic.twitter.com/FFnUiRUnpW — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 21, 2025

This significant change reflects the IRS rules, which were previously confusing to many, as the meaning of a written agreement and nominal down payment still left many customers uncertain about whether they would be able to take delivery after September 30 and still receive the tax credit.

Tesla employees are also reaching out to potential customers, reiterating this point:

Tesla is now communicating the guidance from a few weeks ago that the tax credit can still be claimed as long as the order is placed by September 30th. pic.twitter.com/SG3GN8BgV5 — Bearded Tesla (@BeardedTesla) September 21, 2025

The move has potentially monumental implications for Tesla, as many took delivery over the past three months in preparation for the phase-out of the tax credit.

However, the deliveries that will occur after Q3, thanks to this adjustment, could benefit Tesla’s Q4 performance as well.