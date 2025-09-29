Waymo responds to shocking video that would have gotten Tesla FSD crucified

Waymo has provided some clarification on a video that has been spreading recently on social media. The video, as hilarious as it was, would likely have resulted in Tesla getting crucified if a Robotaxi running FSD had been involved instead.

As per Waymo, there is actually a pretty good reason why one of its self-driving cars ended up driving around a golf course.

The viral video and Waymo’s response

This weekend, a video emerged on social media showing a Waymo self-driving car driving around a golf course. Unlike other Waymos, this particular vehicle was operating on the grass itself, just a few meters away from people. Spectators could be heard laughing in the video as the Waymo slowly drove over the golf course.

Amidst speculations online, Waymo has stated that the vehicle in the viral video was actually operated by a human driver. In a post on social media platform X, Waymo’s official account clarified that the vehicle was not self-driving at the time the video was taken. “Hey there, this was a human-driven car, getting ready for an event at the Penmar Golf Course,” Waymo wrote in its X post. What if Tesla showed this behavior?



What if Tesla showed this behavior?





Had a Tesla been involved…

The video caught a lot of attention among Tesla enthusiasts, with many stating that such a video involving a Robotaxi could have easily crucified the electric vehicle maker in the media. It is no secret that Tesla receives overwhelmingly negative media coverage, so even a small scratch on a Robotaxi or other minor incidents on the road tend to result in dramatic headlines.

Had a Tesla running FSD been spotted operating on a golf course just meters away from people, calls for banning Robotaxis and headlines about the self-driving cars nearly killing golf players would have been abundant. The news would probably have been international as well, with dramatic media hosts allocating notable portions of their shows to the alleged dangers of Teslas and FSD, or why Elon Musk was directly responsible for the incident.

It’s an insane scenario, but anyone who’s followed the Tesla story for years would know it is feasible.