A new poll has revealed that 31% of Americans still would not consider electric vehicles as their next car. At the same time, just over 1/3 of Americans would consider purchasing an electric vehicle.

The United States is currently involved in a serious electric vehicle push, with President Joe Biden wanting 50% of all new vehicles sold in 2030 to be either battery-electric or plug-in hybrid cars. Tesla is a dominating presence in the US’ electric vehicle segment, thanks to the strong performance of its Model Y crossover and Model 3 sedan.

A recent seven-day poll from Reuters/Ipsos, which concluded on Monday, revealed that 34% of respondents were open to the idea of purchasing an electric car, while 31% noted that they were not considering it. The survey also indicated that Democrats were more inclined towards EVs, with 50% considering the idea. This number was only 26% among Republicans and 27% among independents.

The poll further revealed that 56% of respondents were not willing to pay more than $49,999 for an EV. This is a pretty interesting price point that’s already been met by some popular electric cars, such as the base Tesla Model 3, which starts at $42,990. Around 35% of the poll’s respondents also wanted an EV with 500 or more range per charge, a metric that’s only met by the Lucid Air today.

Fortunately, 37% of the poll’s respondents noted that they wanted a minimum range of 300 miles per charge. This range has been achieved by numerous electric vehicles on the road today, such as the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E, as well as premium EVs from younger companies such as Rivian and Lucid.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online. It involved 4,410 participants across the United States, and its credibility interval is approximately 2 to 3 percentage points in either direction.

31% of Americans still won’t consider electric vehicles: poll