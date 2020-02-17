Bill Gates talks Tesla, the Porsche Taycan, and why range anxiety is still a thing

Tesla owner-enthusiast and noted YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee recently sat down with tech tycoon and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates to talk about electric cars like the Porsche Taycan, EV ownership issues like range anxiety, and the general future of the car industry. Brownlee has shared time with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Kobe Bryant, and Will Smith in the past. This was his second talk with Gates.

In the recent interview, Brownlee asked Gates what his thoughts were on Tesla’s dominance in the electric vehicle market. Gates acknowledged that Tesla is the cream of the crop when it comes to electric cars. The former Microsoft CEO highlighted that the reason many manufacturers are moving to produce electric vehicles is that Tesla’s appeal has been increased over the past few years as its products have become more affordable. “Tesla, if you had to name one company, that’s helped drive that, it’s them,” he said.

Gates also said the challenge does not lie within the manufacturers but consumers as a whole. As more carmakers begin to transition to electric lineups to help with sustainability, Gates said consumers must “overcome” their issues with range anxiety. He believes the main concern of car buyers is the idea that electric vehicles cannot compete with gas counterparts when measuring the distance they can travel when fully charged.

Interestingly enough, after talking about consumers’ concerns about electric vehicle range, Gates mentioned that he recently purchased a Porsche Taycan. “It’s a premium-priced car, but yeah it is very, very cool,” he said. The Taycan is one of the more expensive electric vehicles on the market, with the top-of-the-line Turbo S trim starting at $185,000.

The vehicle, however, is not very efficient, offering 192 miles of range according to estimates from the EPA. While this number was low according to a recent test from automotive magazine Car and Driver, the range rating is still significantly less than the Tesla Model S.

Elon Musk tweeted in mid-February that the range of the Model S had officially eclipsed 390 miles, giving it over twice as much range as the Taycan Turbo S for $105,000 less. Granted, the vehicle is not as quick as the Taycan off the line, but when it comes to endurance driving, the Long Range Plus Model S may very well be the king for now.

Tesla Model S estimated EPA range is now above 390 miles or ~630 km https://t.co/sNFzIkuJpC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2020

Gates is an obvious supporter of the electric vehicle movement and does his part to contribute to environmental support funds. His interview with Brownlee was a great indicator of what he feels electric car manufacturers must do to compete with gas-guzzlers in the long term. Though of course, he does seem to be a bit out of the loop when it comes to the rapid progress of lithium-ion battery tech that’s being pushed by innovative companies like Tesla.

The full interview with Marques Brownlee and Bill Gates can be watched below.