Tesla executive teases plan to further electrify supply chain

A high-level Tesla executive has said the company is working to further electrify its supply chain, following a successful road test with the Semi this week.

After Tesla supplier thyssenkrupp completed a successful 5,000-mile winter trial with the Semi this week, Dan Priestley, the company’s Director of Semi Engineering, noted on X that the demonstration is a part of larger efforts to electrify more of the supply chain. The executive said that the company is already working to help suppliers like thyssenkrupp implement the Semi into their operations, particularly due to its cost savings and reliability.

Following the thyssenkrupp demo, the supply chain company has also begun integrating the Semi into its fleet, and Priestley suggests that more are still to come:

Working with our suppliers and logistics partners to electrify Tesla’s supply chain. With lower cost and higher reliability, it just makes sense. thyssenkrupp pushed the truck hard over this demo and now plans to integrate Semi into their fleet.

Tesla Semi factory nears official production as trials continue to impress

Tesla’s early Semi trials received positive results from both thyssenkrup and ArcBest’s ABF Freight this week, with the latter company logging 4,494 miles during a pilot period, and averaging 321 miles per day despite a 7,200-foot climb over Donner Pass.

The company has also been constructing a factory for volume Semi production at its Gigafactory in Nevada, and in recent weeks, the plant is looking nearly complete. Semi frames have been spotted in increasing numbers outside the facility recently, suggesting that Tesla is nearing early production on site.

The company also hired more than 1,000 workers for the Semi factory in April, while the plant is eventually expected to produce as many as 50,000 Semi units annually.