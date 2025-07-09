News
Tesla executive teases plan to further electrify supply chain
One of Tesla’s top executive hints at how Tesla is further electrifying its supply chain.
A high-level Tesla executive has said the company is working to further electrify its supply chain, following a successful road test with the Semi this week.
After Tesla supplier thyssenkrupp completed a successful 5,000-mile winter trial with the Semi this week, Dan Priestley, the company’s Director of Semi Engineering, noted on X that the demonstration is a part of larger efforts to electrify more of the supply chain. The executive said that the company is already working to help suppliers like thyssenkrupp implement the Semi into their operations, particularly due to its cost savings and reliability.
Following the thyssenkrupp demo, the supply chain company has also begun integrating the Semi into its fleet, and Priestley suggests that more are still to come:
Working with our suppliers and logistics partners to electrify Tesla’s supply chain. With lower cost and higher reliability, it just makes sense. thyssenkrupp pushed the truck hard over this demo and now plans to integrate Semi into their fleet.
Tesla Semi factory nears official production as trials continue to impress
Tesla’s early Semi trials received positive results from both thyssenkrup and ArcBest’s ABF Freight this week, with the latter company logging 4,494 miles during a pilot period, and averaging 321 miles per day despite a 7,200-foot climb over Donner Pass.
The company has also been constructing a factory for volume Semi production at its Gigafactory in Nevada, and in recent weeks, the plant is looking nearly complete. Semi frames have been spotted in increasing numbers outside the facility recently, suggesting that Tesla is nearing early production on site.
The company also hired more than 1,000 workers for the Semi factory in April, while the plant is eventually expected to produce as many as 50,000 Semi units annually.
Tesla reveals Semi fleet data, shows off new feature and infrastructure plans
EVs getting cleaner more quickly than expected in Europe: study
Battery-electric vehicles are still championing emissions reductions, and a new analysis suggests they’re doing so even more quickly than previously expected.
As Europe’s electricity mix is getting cleaner, battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) are also offering a larger climate advantage than previously expected, according to the results of a new study released this week.
On Wednesday, the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) released a study noting that BEVs sold today produce 73 percent fewer life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, even factoring in production. This figure also represents a 24-percent improvement upon the organization’s 2021 estimates for this year, meaning that BEVs are getting cleaner more quickly than expected as the continent’s renewable programs continue to grow.
The study was comprised of a comprehensive life-cycle analysis of all major powertrain types, and the results suggest that BEVs are the only widely available powertrain that can slash emissions levels enough to meet climate goals. By contrast, the study’s results suggest that other clean energy powertrains, such as hybrids and plugin hybrids, only have a marginal impact, if any, on reducing the overall climate impact of the transportation sector.
“Battery electric cars in Europe are getting cleaner faster than we expected and outperform all other technologies, including hybrids and plug-in hybrids,” says ICCT researcher Dr. Marta Negri. “This progress is largely due to the fast deployment of renewable electricity across the continent and the greater energy efficiency of battery electric cars.”
ICCT Senior Researcher Dr. Georg Bieker says he also hopes the analysis can help fight misinformation regarding BEV powertrains. For example, he notes that, while it’s true that manufacturing emissions for BEVs can be up to 40 percent higher than for ICE vehicles, this is quickly offset by an electric automobile after just around 17,000 km (~10,563 miles) of driving.
“We hope this study brings clarity to the public conversation, so that policymakers and industry leaders can make informed decisions,” Dr. Bieker says. “We’ve recently seen auto industry leaders misrepresenting the emissions math on hybrids. But life-cycle analysis is not a choose-your-own-adventure exercise.”
Additionally, the ICCT study covers emissions from both vehicle and battery production, recycling, fuel and electricity production, fuel consumption, and maintenance.
“Our study accounts for the most representative use cases and is grounded in real-world data,” Dr. Bieker adds. “Consumers deserve accurate, science-backed information.”
Tesla Semi completes 5,000-mile winter trial with thyssenkrupp
The test covered nearly 5,000 miles in winter conditions.
thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services has completed a three-week pilot of the Tesla Semi at one of its California logistics hubs, marking a new step in the company’s sustainability push. The test covered nearly 5,000 miles in winter conditions and focused on evaluating the electric Class 8 truck’s efficiency, transparency, and operational performance.
Tesla Semi offers efficiency gains and real-time logistics visibility
During the pilot, the Tesla Semi was used for active freight delivery, including routes over the Altamont Pass. thyssenkrupp evaluated the vehicle’s ability to reduce downtime, enhance delivery speed, and offer greater real-time supply chain visibility, the company noted in a press release.
Live diagnostics and performance monitoring allowed the logistics provider to track metrics such as speed, routes, and overall efficiency—data that supports smarter and more transparent logistics operations.
“The Tesla Semi aligns with our ongoing commitment to sustainability and operational excellence,” said Bob Denehy, Chief Commercial Officer at thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services. “Its efficiency and diagnostic features, and low environmental impact make it a natural fit for our evolving logistics strategy.”
Pilot builds on long-term partnership with Tesla and green energy goals
A logistics partner to Tesla since 2015, thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services was one of the first companies selected to test the Tesla Semi in a real-world setting. The trial reinforces the company’s push into renewable energy logistics and reflects its long-term goal of integrating alternative-fuel technologies across its operations.
Plans are now underway to begin adding electric Semis to its fleet as part of a wider emissions-reduction effort. The pilot is thus the latest example of how logistics providers are embracing next-generation transport technologies to meet environmental goals and enhance supply chain performance.
Tesla Semi shows strong results in ArcBest’s real-world freight trial
The truck handled varied terrain, including a 7,200-foot climb over Donner Pass.
ArcBest has successfully wrapped up a three-week pilot program testing a Class 8 Tesla Semi in over-the-road applications. The trial was conducted through ArcBest’s ABF Freight division, and it covered routes between Reno and Sacramento and regional operations around the Bay Area.
Tesla Semi pilot sees strong performance and positive driver feedback
The Tesla Semi logged 4,494 miles during the pilot, averaging 321 miles per day with an energy efficiency of 1.55 kWh per mile. The Tesla Semi handled varied terrain, including a 7,200-foot climb over Donner Pass, and delivered performance comparable to diesel counterparts.
Drivers who participated in the pilot also gave positive feedback to the Tesla Semi, citing the Class 8 all-electric truck’s comfort, safety, and visibility thanks to features like a center seating position and intuitive controls. Matt Godfrey, president of ABF Freight, shared his thoughts on the pilot in a press release.
“We’re not looking for a truck that performs well ‘for an EV.’ It must meet or exceed the performance and total cost of ownership targets of our most efficient diesel units. This pilot gives us great insight into the potential of EV semis in our operations,” he said.
ArcBest highlights need for more charging infrastructure
While the pilot met expectations, ArcBest noted that broader deployment of Class 8 all-electric trucks like the Tesla Semi will still depend on improvements in charging infrastructure. This way, longer-haul operations become more than feasible.
The pilot marks another step in ArcBest’s investment in sustainable logistics technologies. In addition to testing the Tesla Semi, the company operates a small fleet of EVs, including nine electric yard tractors, two electric forklifts, and two Class 6 electric straight trucks. Dennis Anderson, ArcBest chief innovation officer, noted that vehicles like the Tesla Semi are notable developments in the transportation sector.
“Freight transportation is a vital part of the global economy, and we know it also plays a significant role in overall greenhouse gas emissions. While the path to decarbonization presents complex challenges — such as infrastructure needs and alternative fuel development — it also opens the door to innovation. Vehicles like the Tesla Semi highlight the progress being made and expand the boundaries of what’s possible as we work toward a more sustainable future for freight,” he stated.
