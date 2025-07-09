Tesla Semi completes 5,000-mile winter trial with thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services has completed a three-week pilot of the Tesla Semi at one of its California logistics hubs, marking a new step in the company’s sustainability push. The test covered nearly 5,000 miles in winter conditions and focused on evaluating the electric Class 8 truck’s efficiency, transparency, and operational performance.

Tesla Semi offers efficiency gains and real-time logistics visibility

During the pilot, the Tesla Semi was used for active freight delivery, including routes over the Altamont Pass. thyssenkrupp evaluated the vehicle’s ability to reduce downtime, enhance delivery speed, and offer greater real-time supply chain visibility, the company noted in a press release.

Live diagnostics and performance monitoring allowed the logistics provider to track metrics such as speed, routes, and overall efficiency—data that supports smarter and more transparent logistics operations.

“The Tesla Semi aligns with our ongoing commitment to sustainability and operational excellence,” said Bob Denehy, Chief Commercial Officer at thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services. “Its efficiency and diagnostic features, and low environmental impact make it a natural fit for our evolving logistics strategy.” Working with our suppliers and logistics partners to electrify Tesla’s supply chain. With lower cost and higher reliability, it just makes sense. thyssenkrupp pushed the truck hard over this demo and now plans to integrate Semi into their fleet.https://t.co/ATER6ktaer— Dan Priestley (@danWpriestley) July 9, 2025

Pilot builds on long-term partnership with Tesla and green energy goals

A logistics partner to Tesla since 2015, thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services was one of the first companies selected to test the Tesla Semi in a real-world setting. The trial reinforces the company’s push into renewable energy logistics and reflects its long-term goal of integrating alternative-fuel technologies across its operations.

Plans are now underway to begin adding electric Semis to its fleet as part of a wider emissions-reduction effort. The pilot is thus the latest example of how logistics providers are embracing next-generation transport technologies to meet environmental goals and enhance supply chain performance.