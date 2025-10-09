Chevy answers Tesla’s new ‘Standard’ offerings with an actually affordable EV

Chevy answered Tesla’s new Standard Model 3 and Model Y offerings with its second-generation Bolt EV, a car that actually appeals to those who were looking for affordability.

Earlier this week, Tesla unveiled the Model 3 and Model Y Standard, two stripped-down versions of the cars of the same name it already offers. The Long Range versions are now labeled as “Premium,” while the Performance configurations stand alone.

However, many people were sort of upset with what Tesla came to market with. For well over a year, it has been transparent that it was planning to develop affordable models, and this year, it was forced to take action to counter the loss of the $7,500 EV tax credit.

The Model 3 Standard starts at $36,990, while the Model Y Standard comes in at $39,990. While these are cheaper than the company’s Premium offerings, many fans said that Tesla missed the mark with the pricing, as these numbers are not necessarily “affordable.”

At the very least, they will likely miss the mark in helping Tesla regain annual growth rates for its deliveries. Tesla will likely rely on its “unboxed process,” which will be used to manufacture the Cybercab and potentially other affordable models in the future. These will be priced at below $30,000.

Other carmakers are making their moves and were able to undercut Tesla’s new Standard offerings, Chevrolet being one of them.

This week, the company launched its second-gen Bolt EV, which starts at just $28,995.

Here are the full specs:

65 kWh LFP battery

255 miles of range (EPA estimated)

Native NACS port for Tesla Supercharger accessibility without an adapter

Up to 150 kW charging speed

Bidirectional power of 9.6 kW

Front-Wheel-Drive

10-80% charging in just 26 minutes

No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

SuperCruise capable

11.3″ touchscreen, 11″ digital gauge cluster

16 cubic feet of cargo capacity

Other Trims RS – $32,000 Base LT – $28,995

Deliveries begin in early 2026

Let’s be frank: Tesla fans are unlikely to bat an eye at other OEM offerings. However, first-time EV buyers might be looking for something more price accessible, so vehicles under $30,000 are where they will look first, at least for most people.

If money isn’t an option, people will consider spending a minimum of $37,000 on a new vehicle, especially an EV, as a first-time owner.

The Bolt EV could be something that does well, especially considering its one of only a handful of EVs that are priced at around $30,000 brand new in the U.S.

The others are:

Nissan Leaf S ($28,140)

Mini Cooper SE ($30,900)

Fiat 500e ($32,500)

While these cars are priced at around $30,000 and are affordable, they each offer minimal range ratings. The Nissan Leaf S and Fiat 500e have just 149 miles, while the Mini Cooper SE has 114 miles.