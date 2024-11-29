By

Negotiations between China and the European Union (EU) about tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle (EV) imports are ongoing and are far from being resolved.

Last week, the chairman of the European Parliament’s trade committee, Bernd Lange, told German broadcaster n-TV that the negotiations between China and the EU over EV tariffs were nearing an end. Lange stated that the EU and China were close to reaching an agreement.

“We are close to an agreement: China could commit to offering e-cars in the EU at a minimum price. This would eliminate that distortion of competition through unfair subsidies, which is why the tariffs were originally introduced,” said Lange.

Earlier this week, EU officials—who wished to remain anonymous—refuted Lange’s claim, stating that the EU and China were far from reaching an agreement on EV tariffs, reported Reuters.

Outside negotiations, China has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the EU for its EV tariffs. China has also initiated a few anti-subsidy probes on EU exports, including dairy and pork products.

In early October 2024, China imposed provisional tariffs on European brandy. That same month, the EU started imposing tariffs on China-made EV imports. The 27 member states had voted to impose the tariffs on China-made EV imports, which reach a maximum of 45.3%.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

China EV tariffs in the EU are far from resolved