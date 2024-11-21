By

The European Union (EU) might require China to transfer intellectual property (IP) for clean technologies. The move comes as the EU and China continue negotiations over the latter’s tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle (EV) imports.

Last month, enough EU member states voted to impose higher tariffs on China-made EV imports. However, the EU still needs to finalize its tariff rates for Chinese EV imports. Both countries have been discussing other avenues to settle the disagreement between them.

According to the Financial Times, the EU plans to require Chinese companies to transfer intellectual property to European businesses. The exchange would be part of the EU’s subsidy schemes.

The EU might impose new criteria, requiring Chinese businesses to build factories in Europe and share IP related to clean technology. The new criteria is expected to launch when the EU invites bids for €1 billion worth of grants to develop batteries. Bids for the grants are scheduled to start in December.

The EU’s criteria for transferring IP would not be a foreign concept to China. The Chinese government imposes similar requirements on foreign companies seeking access to the Chinese market.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Check out the TESLARATI Marketplace! See More Head on over for more TESLARATI on TikTok! Watch Now

EU considers new criteria for China during EV tariff negotiations